I Am Ingathering, Strawberry appearance rescheduled for October

Tim and Diane Epling held off as long as they could. But as they always do, they trust God's timing.
The husband and wife founders of Destiny Ministries have announced that the I Am Ingathering featuring former Major League all-star Darryl Strawberry set for May 1-2 has been postponed. The event has been rescheduled for Oct. 9-10 at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
The Ingathering is just the latest in a long line of events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its recommendation to avoid public gatherings of 10 or more people to April 30 earlier this week, the decision could not be avoided.
"We were waiting till the very last (possible) minute," Tim Epling said. "We didn't want to wait too late or cut it off too early. With everything that's going on and with the Governor and the President talking about the dates (of social distancing), it was just best that we postpone it. It's kind of unfortunate, but it's just one of those things that happens. With everything that has happened, we have to be obedient to what our government says and go by the laws of the land."
Diane is confident that the change will work for the good of the cause, which is to continue to bring awareness to West Virginia's struggles with the opioid crisis.
"It's a reset for everyone and every aspect of life, and that includes the Ingathering," she said. "We have read on Isaiah 60, the entire chapter, for the Ingathering, and at the end of that, Isaiah 60:22 says, 'At the right time I, the Lord, will make it happen.' We really believe that October 9 and 10, 2020, is His timing. We've stood on that and will continue to.
"Also, we have to go by the laws of the land, which is in Romans 13 (13:1 — Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.)."
The event will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9, then will run from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Oct. 10. Strawberry will speak on Oct. 9 but will be there both days.
Also there will be pastor and gospel musician Wess Morgan, pastor Mark Burns of Harvest Praise and Worship Center in South Carolina and Christian rapper Nate Davis a.k.a. Zero Doubt.
Tickets for the two-day event are free and can be obtained by registering at destinyministrieslife.com and clicking on the I Am Ingathering link.
