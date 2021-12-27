PRINCETON — Naloxone doses by the hundreds were distributed just before Christmas this year in an effort to help people suffering from opioid overdoses this holiday season.
Teams set up stations in six of southern West Virginia’s counties just before the holiday weekend to distribute free Naloxone kits, according to Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. Puckett is also a member of the Mercer County Commission.
The six counties participated in the state’s largest Free Naloxone Day back in September along with seventeen other hard-hit overdose counties.
Teams distributed the kits the afternoon on Dec. 23 and later counted how many were provided to the public. The following number of Naloxone kits were handed out in each county:
• Mercer, 38
• McDowell, 39
• Monroe, 36
• Wyoming, 25
• Summers, 24
• Raleigh, 96
Volunteers distributed a total of 249 kits. Each kit contained two doses for a total of 498.
Besides providing naloxone training and distributing the medication, the public was offered information about mental health and substance use disorder services for struggling individuals and their families,according to Dr. Jamie Styons with Community Connections.
The distribution was part of a larger outreach initiative Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center is offering during the holiday season.
Statistics for 2020 show that the situation has become even more critical since the current pandemic began, decreasing tolerance of people who use drugs and disrupting both services and the drug supply chain, Styons said. West Virginia saw a dramatic increase in overdoses since the start of the COVID-10 pandemic.
One of every five individuals within the outreach region are directly impacted by overdose, Styons said before the distribution. Last year, the region’s overdose rate tripled from November to December, causing hundreds of overdoses within a short timeframe during the holidays. With the new Omicron variant, more are expected this holiday season.