The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, is collecting documentation of the various ways West Virginians are creatively responding to the COVID-19 crisis and sharing their experiences through music, stories, writing, craft, art, memes, mask-making, and more.
West Virginians can share documentation of their creative responses by leaving a voicemail on the toll-free West Virginia Folklife Hotline at 1-844-618-3747 or by emailing hilliard@wvhumanities.org.