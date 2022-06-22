CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia is awaiting the delivery of 17,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
The vaccines, which were approved by the federal government within the last week, should arrive by June 29, according to state InterAgency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer.
Hoyer said they’ve tried to gauge the interest from parents.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/06/22/hoyer-expects-strong-interest-in-young-kid-vaccines-from-wv-parents/