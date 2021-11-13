FILE - A patient is vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus on the national holiday in the Vienna Imperial Palace in the marble hall in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2021. Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that about 200 kids between the ages of five and 11 can get vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech as part of a pilot project in the Austrian capital starting Monday. The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and doesn't apply to the rest of the Alpine country.