Two local hospitals are prepared for the so-called "third wave" of Covid infections in southern West Virginia, and elective surgeries continue at both Beckley ARH Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital, hospital officials reported earlier this week.
Beckley ARH Hospital Community Chief Executive Officer Rocky Massey said that, while increased testing and advances in protocol since April are encouraging, he is concerned by the daily infection rate in the state and county.
More than 500,000 new cases were reported across the country in the past week, with two dozen states breaking records and with none showing any improvement. Over 99,000 new cases were reported Friday, a global record.
In West Virginia, 470 new cases were confirmed on Saturday by the Department of Health and Human Resources, a day after a record 524 cases were logged in the state database.
"There's talk of a 'third wave,'" Massey said Thursday. "If you look at the way this thing ebbs and flows, we first saw it in April.
"Then, we saw it again in July and August, so are we going to see it again in November and December?
"If we do, because we're all isolated and indoors now, it really could create a more difficult situation."
The nonprofit CovidActNow, a volunteer Covid tracking and action group that is affiliated with the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security, Stanford University Clinical Excellence Research Center, and Harvard Global Health Institute, warned Friday that West Virginia is at risk of an outbreak.
The website lists the state in the orange, or right below the red, or highest level, of risk for an outbreak.
The nonprofit attributes the risk to West Virginia's infection rate of 1.29 percent, a positive test rate of 4.4 percent, a very large number of new cases at 19.2 percent on Friday and an inadequate lack of tracers, or those who perform contact tracing in order to isolate and quarantine those who were exposed to the coronavirus.
CovidActNow rates the state's intensive care unit (ICU) headroom at 25 percent and believes hospitals in the state can likely handle a new wave of Covid, based on that percentage.
Massey said Beckley ARH had nine Covid patients at the hospital on Thursday and that, due to use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a knowledge-based protocol that had not been developed when the first wave of Covid hit in April, his hospital has had no in-house transmission of Covid in seven weeks.
"The bottom line is, the hospital is in good shape," he said. "We have bed capacity. We have ICU capacity. We've got ventilator capacity. We're functioning fully in our surgery department.
"We're a safe place to be," Massey said, "and our track record shows that."
He said 12 ventilators were at the hospital on Thursday with five in use.
Both Beckley ARH and Raleigh General Hospital had voluntarily stopped elective surgeries temporarily in April to prepare for a wave of hospitalizations.
Raleigh General Hospital Marketing Director Courtney White said RGH is also continuing elective surgeries. She said the hospital is prepared in case of an outbreak.
"While hospital capacity can be fluid, we are well-prepared to handle an influx of patients, including in critical care/intensive care, if ever needed," White said. "Currently, we are treating fewer than 10 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in our hospital.
"Our team would like to reassure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care," she said.
Both White and Massey reported that the two hospitals have an adequate number of PPE.
"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have been watching our equipment and supplies closely, planning ahead for potential increases in Covid-19 cases and doing what we can to conserve our resources," said White. "We have an adequate supply of respirators to meet our current patient care needs and are prepared to expand capacity, if and when needed."
She said that RGH does not have respirator masks that were supplied by the state.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) spokesperson Allison Adler reported on Tuesday that the state has an adequate number of ventilators, although she did not have an exact count.
"I'm told that there shouldn't be an issue to cover a surge," she added.
The Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC) in Beckley did not respond to repeated calls for comment.
•••
Massey said testing will be the most significant factor in flattening a Covid surge.
"Testing has been, probably, the most significant, positive contribution that's been made to the way that we handle the Covid patients," said Massey. "I can remember in March and April, we were just learning how to manage patients under investigation, how to segregate them, how to set up negative pressure rooms, how to create additional capacity.
"Now, all of that's been created. But the testing is so much improved that we very seldom have a patient who is under investigation.
"We know whether they're positive or negative, based on our ability to test.
"That's a very positive thing, in regard to safe treatment of the patient."
Beckley ARH started testing in May. Initially, the hospital was testing around 50 patients each week. Covid tests were in the early stage of production, and they were in short supply. Only symptomatic patients could receive a test.
In May, hospital staff were required to administer influenza and respiratory panels and to wait for negative results before symptomatic patients could receive a Covid test. Results for Covid testing could take days and possibly weeks.
Massey said Beckley ARH is now testing about 1,000 patients a week, on average. The tests may come back within 24 to 48 hours, within two or three hours, or within the hour. Everyone with symptoms of Covid is urged to get a test.
Typically, two to three percent of the tests are positive. Massey said Beckley ARH is usually consistent with the state average on the number of positive tests. Earlier this week, when DHHR reported a spike in the positivity rate, Beckley ARH Hospital's testing results mirrored it, said Massey.
The rise is a cause for concern.
"As you do more tests, you have a much larger numerator, so we would like to believe, as you do more tests, your positivity rate would decline," he noted. "That's what you'd like, but unfortunately, I think we're in a time right now where we're doing more tests, and we're finding more positives, which is why the positivity rate is increasing."
For weeks, Gov. Jim Justice has been urging residents to get tested. Over the past 10 days, residents have been doing just that, averaging 8,1451 tests daily.
Massey said the presence of solid protocol will assist health care workers as cases spike.
"The protocols were moving targets back in March and April," he said. "'Wear a mask, don't wear a mask. Take a temperature, don't take a temperature.'
"Now, we have hard and fixed protocols. They're in the form of policies now.
"I know that we certainly have had our issues, but, again, we've learned, and we've gotten better, and we're doing the right things, and everybody holds each other accountable."
He said that in the past seven weeks, Beckley ARH Hospital has not had a case of internal exposure that has been attributed to a breakdown of the hospital's internal policies.
"That's phenomenal," he said.
He added that an emerging pitfall among health care workers is so-called "PPE fatigue," in which workers are fatigued by respirators and other equipment.
"People are tired. It's a real thing," he said. "But we can't let up, for one minute."
•••
Contact tracing helps reduce the number of Covid cases in a community by identifying within 48 hours those who were exposed or potentially exposed to the virus. As Covid-positive and exposed individuals test and quarantine, risk of transmission is reduced in a population.
CovidActNow reported that West Virginia has 248 contact tracers, 14 percent of the recommended number of tracers, placing the state at greater risk of a surge.
"With 344 new daily cases on average, West Virginia needs an estimated 1,720 contact tracers on staff to trace each new case to a known case within 48 hours of detection," CovidActNow reported. "With insufficient contact tracing staff, West Virginia is unlikely to be able to successfully identify and isolate sources of disease spread fast enough to prevent new outbreaks."
Raleigh County Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Macaulay pointed out that state health officials are currently working with West Virginia University School of Public Health in training licensed health care workers, students and West Virginia National Guard members to assist with contact tracing, as needed. He noted that, in case of a surge, another crop of tracers would likely be necessary.
West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported in May that nearly half of West Virginia’s county health departments have fewer than five full-time employees.
Macaulay did not state the number of contact tracers that Raleigh Health Department currently has on staff or available. Raleigh Health Department Nursing Administrator Candance Hurd reported earlier this year that nurses at the health department perform contact tracing.
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver reported in the summer that the county has not hired contact tracers and that health department officials had not requested additional tracers.
The state system for tracing Covid is centralized.
Individual health care workers in a county collect and report data directly to DHHR via a centralized computer program.
County health department administrators typically learn of the official count for their own county from the DHHR website at the same time the public learns of the data.
•••
Massey said that a vaccine for Covid is expected toward the end of the year, but that does not mean that the average West Virginian will have access to the vaccine immediately.
"The problematic part about that will be the prioritized distribution," he said. "Obviously, we know that those vaccinated first will be the health care providers, front line responders and, probably, military.
"After that, you could see more of the general population receiving the vaccine.
The Covid vaccine that is in development will not likely be administered with the ease of a flu vaccination.
"From what I understand, it's not a simple vaccine that can just come off the shelf," Massey explained. "It has some very specific temperature requirements that require it to be stored at low temperatures, so it's not something you could set up and administer through a flu shot clinic."
Massey said Beckley ARH Hospital will offer a flu clinic in the tent on hospital property this year. He urged those in southern West Virginia to get vaccinated against the flu this year.
"This may be the most important flu shot a person could ever take," he said.