A nationwide blood shortage has two Raleigh County hospitals teaming up to address the emergency need.
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital are sponsoring an urgent emergency blood drive 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope.
The blood drive is being held in partnership with the American Red Cross which supplies blood to both hospitals.
Dianna Norman, director of laboratory services at Beckley ARH, said the blood shortage has gone on nationwide for several months and is having a major local impact.
She said the hospital’s inventory of blood is 25 percent lower what it’s expected to be at for this time of year.
Norman said the main issue isn’t that more blood is being used but that fewer people are donating.
“I think that people are so busy right now that they just aren’t coming out to donate,” she said. “Plus, it’s the holidays and all the stuff with Covid – people haven’t gotten back out to give like they have in the past.”
Norman said the reason the two hospitals decided to team up for the blood drive is because it ia an issue that greatly impacts them both.
“We as a community wanted to get together with (Raleigh General Hospital) and have a community emergency blood drive because it affects us both,” she said. “Sometimes we can borrow units of blood from Raleigh and sometimes Raleigh borrows from us, so to keep up the inventory to help us both we thought of this idea of having an emergency blood drive together to support our community.”
Similar pleas for blood donations have been made across the country since September.
In a September interview with Krista Farley Raines, a regional communications director for the American Red Cross in the Central Appalachia Region, Raines said the national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with the biggest need right now being types O positive and O negative blood.
She added that in the Huntington, Charleston and Beckley area, 600 fewer units of blood were collected in August than what was expected.
Norman said there is no way to know exactly where the blood donated on Friday will go but since the Red Cross is the blood supplier for both hospitals the more blood it receives overall, the more blood it can give out.
“Anything we can get donated to the Red Cross will actually filter down to both of our hospitals,” she said. “Say if I were to donate, it doesn’t necessarily mean that my blood is coming back to our area, but it will help us to get blood in the system so that we can get it back in return.”
On average, Norman said Beckley ARH transfuses 166 units of blood and 50 other blood products derived from blood donations each month.
According to the Red Cross, each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives.
Norman said platelets and plasma can also be extracted from donors blood which can be life savers to some patients as well.
“When you donate blood, you’re donating more than just red blood cells,” she said. “There are benefits from other products that come out of what you're donating as well.”
Norman said the donated blood is used for everything from emergency situations, to pregnancies, to chemo patients and more.
She added that during this time of year hospitals see an increase in transfusions due to gastric problems.
Norman said more elective surgeries, which were put off due to COVID, are also being scheduled again and some of those require transfusions.
Without enough blood, Norman said patients in need of transfusions are sometimes put on waiting lists which has the potential to lead to adverse side effects the longer a patient has to wait for a transfusion.
“We want people to be aware of how it effects the hospital and how it effects patients,” she said.
Norman said the goal for Friday’s blood drive is to have at least 60 donors.
“We’re not going to overcome (the blood shortage) in one day, but it’s a start,” she said.
She added that the giving blood only takes a short while and results in lives being saved.
Ideally, Norman said they would like people to schedule an appointment ahead of time, but walk-ins will still be accepted.
To register for the blood drive, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).