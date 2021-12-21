CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) said Tuesday that after the 2021 holiday season the state will approach the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began
Not only that, hospitals are already full and there is a “real shortage” of antibodies that offer treatment for Covid, the association added.
Gov. Jim Justice read the statement from the association during his pandemic briefing, and the announcement also said the “overwhelming majority” of Covid hospital patients in ICUs and on ventilators are unvaccinated.
"In addition, we are seeing high numbers of patients with other medical conditions requiring hospital care such as flu, heart diseases, cancer, and trauma," the WVHA said. "This combination has strained the health care system and now after nearly two years, the system is nearing a breaking point as health care workers are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted. As a state and a nation, we are in this crisis together, and although there have been multiple calls for action in the past, we need your help now more than ever to ensure health care services are available for everyone who needs them. unvaccinated.
Justice said 1,700 nurses left the system last year by not renewing their license and 68 percent of them said they were "tired."
Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said the predictions are “alarming,” but the indicators are there.
The CDC is predicting the new Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, she said, and it already accounts for more than 70 percent of new Covid cases in the country.
“It appears to spread a lot faster and people are getting it a lot quicker,” she said, adding that a person can have it but may not experience very many symptoms. By the time they are tested, “you have already exposed other people.”
Bowling said PCH continues to have no available beds and must use the Emergency Department for bed space because there may be nowhere to send patients.
“We are all in the same boat,” she said of other hospitals in the state.
But Southern West Virginia is more at risk, she said, because of the low vaccination rate and a population with many at-risk health issues.
“In the last two or three weeks we have seen a significant increase in the number of Covid patients we are trying to take care of,” she said, as well as taking care of many other patients with severe medical conditions like pneumonia, heart attacks, strokes and traumas.
But the staff is getting the job done.
“We are very fortunate,” she said. “We have a lot of dedicated employees who work long hours and are extremely committed to help the people.”
Bowling said they take care of the community, but the community needs to help as well by getting vaccinated and boosted.
“We as health care professionals hope people trust us,” she said of anyone who may be reluctant to get vaccinated. “We would not promote anything we don’t believe is the right thing to do for our patients.”
Social media spreads a lot of misinformation that is not based on science or reality, she said, and people need to look beyond that to learn the truth.
“It is hard for us in health care when we are working every day and see people who have the wrong notions about the value of the vaccines…” she said.
Bowling also said another issue is the shortage of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment to help keep people who have COVID and are sick out of the hospital.
It is a national shortage, she said, and hospitals have allocations of doses which are only enough to give to the “sickest of the sick.”
That means more people will end up in the hospital.
If more people don’t get vaccinated, the surges may be a “never-ending cycle,” she said, and continue to challenge the health care system.
State Covid-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Tuesday the Omicron variant is the “most infectious respiratory virus on this planet.”
The Delta virus took about three months to take over as the most dominant variant in the country, he said, but the Omicron has reached 73 percent dominance in three weeks, a “breathtaking example of how incredibly contagious this virus is.”
Although only three cases of Omicron has been confirmed in West Virginia so far, Marsh said it is spreading quickly and not enough sequencing has been finalized yet to identify more cases.
“In all of our border states now it is much more prevalent,” he said. “it is coming.”
Marsh said vaccines and in particular the booster shots are the most effective.
Those who have not been vaccinated but had Covid and recovered are not protected, he said, and stand a 10 times greater risk to be reinfected, with the unvaccinated seeing a 20 times greater risk of being hospitalized with a risk of dying.
Marsh said hospital systems may be overwhelmed as the cases needing hospitalization are likely to surge in the next few weeks to two months.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said the number of people admitted to hospitals on Tuesday was 78, well above the 60 daily admissions considered the threshold for challenging hospital care.
Numbers of those hospitalized and in ICUs and on ventilators fluctuate, he said, because “we are losing people.”
The state Covid death toll on Tuesday climbed to 5,211, with the national death toll approaching 900,000.
“ Covid keeps getting more fit,” Marsh said. “All unvaccinated people will likely come in contact with it … This is going to be stunning to see how fast this thing will spread.”