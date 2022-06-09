Thursday’s report: Hospitalizations of people with Covid-19 rose above 200 to 201 in the state’s Thursday report of the pandemic’s statistical profile in the state, the highest it has reached since March 19 ,when it touched 208.
Active cases fell from 2,272 to 2,196 from Wednesday’s report to Thursday’s, remaining above 2,000 for the 22nd consecutive day.
And more of those cases are ending up in the intensive care unit, according to the Thursday tally by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as 36 patients were being treated in ICUs around the state, up from 29 the day before and as high as that number has been since it also registered 36 on April 10.
The positive test rate dropped to 5.79 percent, down from 7.03 percent the day before. It was the 38th consecutive day that the rate has been above 5 percent.
The DHHR confirmed one more death in the daily report, a 96-year-old male from Cabell County. That left the state’s total at 6,998.