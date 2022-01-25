Tuesday’s report: As active cases of Covid statewide fell below 20,000 for the first time in the past three days, the number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the highly transmissible disease neared a record.
The Department of Health and Human Resources counted 1,009 patients hospitalized for Covid treatment for the Tuesday report. That was three shy of the Sept. 24 record 1,012 set during the early fall surge of the disease, propelled by the Delta variant.
The Omicron variant is fueling the most recent surge. Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s Covid-19 expert, said on Monday that test sequencing showed the Omicron variant accounting for at least 94 percent of all cases in the state.
The Tuesday report showed 19,277 active cases statewide, down from 21,417 in the Monday report. Across the nine-county southern West Virginia region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market, active cases fell from 4,636 in Monday’s report to 4,237 on Tuesday, according to the DHHR. On Friday, the region had totaled 3,483 cases.
On each of the three most recent reporting days, Raleigh County checked in with more than 1,000 active cases with 1,067 on Tuesday, down from 1,163 the day prior but still above the Friday total of 1,014.
The state’s positive test rate, 24.27 percent, remained near the record 25.42 percent set in the Monday report. It was the ninth day in the last 10 that the reading was above 20 percent and the 16th consecutive day for the reading to have topped 19 percent.
The positive test rate in three regional counties – McDowell (32.00 percent), Raleigh (30.42 percent) and Fayette (26.88 percent) – remained higher than the state’s average.
Infections were most prevalent among those 31 to 40 years old (16.04 percent of all cases), while those ages 41 to 50 were not far behind, claiming 15.33 percent of all cases.
While the state recorded 446 more people having received their first shot of a vaccine on Monday and another 481 having become fully vaccinated with their second shot, the state also recorded 2,748 new cases of Covid-19.
As of Tuesday morning, 52.9 percent of all West Virginians had been fully vaccinated while 63.49 percent of all Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had been fully inoculated.
The DHHR reported five more deaths in its Tuesday count, pushing the state’s cumulative total to 5,650.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 54-year-old male from Preston County, an 80-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year-old female from Barbour County, and an 86-year-old female from Preston County.