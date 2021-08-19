Hospitals in Beckley are noting an increase in Covid-19 patients, but say their capacities to treat additional patients are fine for now.
Beckley ARH Hospital has deferred some elective surgeries this week as cases of Covid spiked, hospital officials reported Thursday.
ARH West Virginia Area Marketing Manager Jeri Knowlton said there were only seven patients hospitalized for Covid with one on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while six were in the Covid unit.
At Raleigh General Hospital, fewer than 20 patients were hospitalized for Covid, RGH Marketing Coordinator Courtney White reported. She added that the number of cases are rising, especially among those who have not been vaccinated and that hospital capacity can change very quickly.
"Raleigh General Hospital is currently seeing a notable increase in Covid-19 activity in our community, particularly among the unvaccinated population," White reported. "Hospital capacity, including bed availability, is incredibly fluid and can change rapidly.
"As of this afternoon, we were treating less than 20 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19," she said. "It is important to remember that we are a large, acute care hospital (300 beds), and at this time, RGH has adequate capacity and is well prepared to handle an influx of patients, including in critical care/intensive care, if needed."
ARH's Knowlton said that, even with the modest number of patients being treated for Covid, the number of related hospitalizations is two times higher than it was two weeks ago.
"We are full (capacity) on the medical units and have limited capacity in ICU (intensive care unit)," reported Knowlton. "We have doubled in our Covid admissions over the past two weeks."
Twelve West Virginia counties, including Wyoming and Nicholas counties, were rated "red" on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) map on Thursday.
Raleigh County had 7,620 cases on Thursday, according to DHHR officials. On Wednesday, the county had a reported 81 percent increase from two weeks earlier.
Beckley ARH Community CEO Rocky Massey said some elective surgeries are being deferred.
"We are deferring some (operating room) cases, keeping them evenly spread," said Massey.
He added that the hospital has not had trouble keeping or hiring medical staff during the latest Covid surge. He said that the vaccination rate of staff is now 76 percent.
"We have the 'A' team," he said. "Our vaccination rate is up to 76 percent, with multiple vaccination clinics scheduled."
White said RGH facilities have not disrupted the schedule for elective, outpatient procedures and surgeries.
"We are committed to taking every precaution to keep our patients and staff safe, and we want to remind our community to not put off the care they need during this pandemic," she said.
White said that 80 percent of RGH staff is vaccinated and practices other safety precautions.
"It is also important to wear a mask, and practice proper hand washing and social distancing – particularly with the Delta variant surging in our community and nationwide," she said.
Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health encouraged people to get vaccinated — both for Covid and for the influenza, as flu season approaches, to avoid a "twindemic" — and to get tested within three to five days of symptoms, if they are exposed to Covid.
He also said unvaccinated people should wear a mask to protect themselves.
"At this point, if you're unvaccinated, wearing a mask is a definite," he said. "I completely understand the frustration. It's not fun. It's not pleasant.
"But I think if we can keep you from getting sick, it's a good trade-off."
Muscari said he is more "nervous" at the latest surge of Covid cases than of previous ones.
"I'm nervous in the sense that, to me, it's kind of came on really quickly," he said. "It didn't trickle in. It's like, 'Whoa, we've definitely got some cases here.'"
He said that there are "definitely" more hospitalizations for Covid over the past two weeks.
"Hospitalizations are definitely increasing," he said. "Obviously, the more cases you have, the more likelihood you have for hospitalizations, but it's definitely flared back up, here."
He said the delta variant is most likely the cause of most cases, although health officials will not know with 100 percent accuracy until data is compiled after the latest surge.
"That would make the most sense," he said. "Regardless of what it is, it seems to be fairly infectious and contagious at this point."
Most cases he has seen are among unvaccinated patients, but he said he has also seen "breakthrough" cases of Covid, meaning that immunized patients are testing positive.
"Some of the people we're seeing positive were immunized super early," he said. "Maybe they have some waning immunity.
"The people that I've seen with breakthrough cases are the older population, so their immune systems aren't as strong as the younger people."
Medical data in the state shows there have been more than 2,700 breakthrough cases.
"Breakthrough cases are possible," Muscari said. "You can test positive for Covid, but, most likely, you're going to have mild symptoms.
"(Vaccination) is extremely effective in decreasing the overall hospitalization and death rate. That's pretty much what vaccines are designed for.
"We all want cases to decrease, but if we can keep people out of the hospital and from dying that's a good trade-off.
"A mild case is worth it, to keep people out of the hospital.
"I still think vaccines are the best way to decrease hospitalizations and death," he emphasized.
After a year of vaccinating, testing and treating people for Covid, Muscari said that the most predictable thing about the SARS-Cov-2 is that it is "unpredictably unpredictable."
"I had patients test positive who I was very nervous for, who I thought might have a bad outcome," he said. "They were fine.
"I've had patients test positive and didn't have a concern. The next day, I speak to them, and they're gasping for air.
"That's my big concern.
"The overwhelming majority of people are going to have mild to moderate symptoms. The people that get sick, get sick very quickly, and that's the scary part to me."
He said that those who are obese, who have chronic lung disease and a history of smoking are more likely to develop severe Covid, in his experience, locally.
Muscari added that the monoclonal antibodies treatment for Covid is offered at local hospitals and has been a promising treatment for Covid.
"It's effective at keeping people out of the hospital and getting people better, quicker," he said. "We're definitely going in the right direction.
"We understand this virus better and how to treat it better."
Despite the rising number of cases over the past two weeks, Muscari said he feels encouraged by data from other countries, which shows a slow in the spread of the delta variant.
"With saying all this, I still think this could be the final act, the big hurrah," he said. "If you look at the United Kingdom and India and Israel and some of the places with the Delta variant, they'll get a huge increase in cases, and then, not that it disappears, but it goes down, very quickly, after the large increase."
CNN reported Wednesday that, less than a month after an initial outbreak of the delta variant in China, transmission rates were showing early signs of winding down.
Numbers have fallen steadily with the country reporting six new locally-transmitted symptomatic cases on Tuesday, and six more on Wednesday.
The apparent turnaround stands in sharp contrast to many other countries still grappling with large Delta-driven outbreaks, including the United States, CNN reported.