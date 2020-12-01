As Greenbrier County’s Covid-19 numbers continue to spiral upward, the county’s only hospital is facing staffing challenges and has curtailed surgeries for patients requiring overnight stays.
Tending to the health care needs of the community as cases began to proliferate this fall has taken its toll on Greenbrier Valley Medical Center’s staff. In the past month alone, 34 hospital staff and three clinic staff have tested positive for the virus, according to Erin Hurst, GVMC’s director of community relations.
While the hospital is unable to say conclusively where the staff members — including two physicians who are currently ill with the virus — acquired Covid-19, Hurst said, “Community spread is a big concern, as our staff are more cautious with PPE (personal protective equipment) than even the CDC recommends.”
As of Tuesday morning, the hospital was caring for 13 Covid-19 positive patients, five of whom were in the ICU. Two of the ICU patients were on ventilators.
“Like medical facilities across the nation, we are experiencing staffing challenges,” Hurst said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back several staff who are nearing the end of their quarantine, which will put us in a more stable staffing position soon.”
The 122-bed hospital employs 490 people, all of whom are subject to Covid-19 screening, including temperature checks, before each shift, according to a statement issued by GVMC last week. If any employee develops symptoms while on shift, that person reports the situation to a supervisor and “appropriate steps are taken,” the statement indicated.
In addition, Hurst said, the hospital is running surveillance testing of 10 percent of each department every week, with additional testing if staff are symptomatic.
“If a member of our team tests positive, they are required to quarantine per CDC guidelines, and contact tracing takes place via our quality team and infection control staff,” she said.
Last week’s official statement further addressed infection control measures taken in this crisis.
“Our hospital remains prepared to care for patients needing medical care, whether for COVID-19 or other medical conditions,” the statement asserted. “Based on CDC guidance, staff members are wearing personal protective equipment while caring for patients, including medical masks, face shields, gloves and gowns.
“We are extremely proud of the many ways our staff and physicians have risen to the challenges presented by COVID-19. They continue to work tirelessly to care for our patients, each other, and our community. Each of them deserves our endless gratitude.”
