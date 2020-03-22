Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) has made the decision to suspend all volunteer services, including any upcoming volunteer training sessions, and has limited visitation to ensure the safety of their patients, staff and all others involved as the coronavirus pandemic grows.
Hospice officials were unavailable for comment, but the company has released a statement to their Facebook outlining the new precautions they are taking.
“At HSWV, we have been monitoring the global pandemic of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the response of the healthcare industry. It has long been our desire to provide kind and compassionate care to the members of this community. In an effort to carry out our part as a proactive and diligent member of the healthcare community, we will be following CDC recommendations related to visitation…”
Hospice continued, asking that if a visitor is sick with febrile illness, they consider the risk that their visiting the Hospice facilities imposes on staff, other visitors, and patients and refrain from coming for visits.
They also announced that they will be conducting routine screening and will ask relevant questions concerning exposure to the virus upon any visitation to the building.
To reduce community exposure, the number of visitors allowed in a room at a single time has been restricted to two people.
As for volunteer services, in an email, Janet Green, Chief Executive Officer of HSWV, stated that a volunteer training slated for Thursday, March 19, had been canceled as part of their emergency response to COVID-19.
Green also included that volunteer services were postponed but would be reinstituted “once this mess passes.”
“We appreciate the support of the community in helping us follow all CDC recommendations…” Hospice posted to Facebook.
“…we will weather this storm together so that we can continue to provide our ‘Special Kind of Caring’ for years to come.”
For more information on how HSWV- which provides end of life care to patients in Fayette, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming County- is handling COVID-19, for updates on postponed training sessions, or for any additional questions call 304-255-6404.
Questions can also be emailed to info@hospiceofsouthernwv.org or sent through Facebook Messenger at Hospice of Southern WV.