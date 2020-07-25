When Eric and I met in 2015, long before we ever considered marriage, we began to talk about a cross-country trip. We wanted to take our time, just the two of us, visiting national parks, camping and exploring parts unknown.
We’ve spent much of our relationship camping and sleeping beneath the stars, but we planned the big trip for a truly special occasion.
Eric and I married in December, not with plans of a tropical beach honeymoon or fancy excursion to Europe waiting at the end of the aisle. We had something else in mind – a two-week trip across the Southwest in a camper.
The dead of winter is not the best time for a road-tripping honeymoon, so we decided to wait until May to head out.
But then the unthinkable happened.
A global pandemic hit.
By mid-March, when Covid-19 had grown more serious, I began to have my doubts if our dream honeymoon would happen.
Eric, however, remained optimistic and continued planning the trip and prepping our camper. We weren’t going in a big, air-conditioned, fifth-wheel trailer, but a small, tear-drop camper only big enough to sleep in.
We decided on the teardrop camper when we saw one during a trip to Tennessee. But rather than purchase one, it was decided that my contractor husband would build it himself.
He worked hard on it, too.
Every inch of his body was covered in fiberglass at some point throughout the process. But the turquoise-blue camper, which I have dubbed “an Eric Hatfield original,” is completely home-made, inside and out, top to bottom.
Equipped with a kitchen on the back, shower on the side, a mattress slightly smaller than a full-size, and a Yeti cooler on the back that served as a refrigerator, our home-away-from-home had everything we needed.
But though the camper was ready, as time began drawing nearer, we both grew a little worried as Covid worsened. We even postponed the trip until June to see if the situation would improve. When it became obvious that wouldn’t be the case, we had a decision to make: Do we cancel the trip we have been planning for more than a year – a trip that was supposed to be our honeymoon – or find a way to safely continue with the adventure?
We decided to go forward.
The decision was met with skepticism, of course. Our parents were worried, other family members were worried, but we took all the precautions we could.
I also promised and made sure to update my family with a Facebook post daily.
My husband is the more carefree one out of the two of us. He often refers to me as a “hypochondriac” because I worry over every little thing, and often think I feel illnesses coming on that never actually come to fruition. The look on his face when I brought home nearly a gallon-sized bottle of hand sanitizer, that resembled the scent of corn liquor used to make moonshine, showed me he didn’t expect anything else.
“I knew you’d be prepared,” he said, laughing.
He was right. I stocked up on sanitizer, face masks, Tylenol — all the goods.
Although our honeymoon was based mostly on what I call “roughin’ it,” we thought we would probably go out to eat in a restaurant a couple times and maybe stay in a nice hotel one night.
Covid changed that.
Instead, we stuck to campgrounds and dined on a lot of sandwiches and hot dogs. We spent a lot of evenings by campfire over the mini propane fire pit we brought from home.
And, of course, we enjoyed the camping favorite – a lot of beer.
The best part was the memories that were made. I will cherish them for the rest of my life.
Camping is a perfect vacation for social distancing, one of the most important things health officials recommend to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The only establishments you were likely to find us in during the trip were gas stations and grocery stores, and we wore masks every time.
Instead, we spent our time outside, visiting six national parks, camping in 12 different campgrounds, and on an Indian reservation in New Mexico near a wolf sanctuary. You could hear the wolves howling at night.
We never found ourselves within six feet of others at any of these locations.
At times, it almost seemed as if the virus didn’t exist anymore. I knew differently, of course, but life felt so peaceful that it only became a small thought in my mind.
We put 5,000 miles on my little gray Jeep as we traveled through 15 different states including Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.
We’ve been back home for three weeks now, and I still find myself daydreaming of this trip.
From gazing at the breathtaking view of the Grand Canyon, hiking the trail to see Horseshoe Bend in 110-degree weather, traveling along the classic “Route 66,” hiking to see the view of the Arches in Moab, Utah, or watching my husband and dog Franky swim in the beautiful blue waters of Lake Powell, Ariz., I consider every single second of the experience as the trip of a lifetime.
Those are just a few of the things we saw. And I’m so glad we made the decision to push forward and go.
I wouldn’t change a thing.
● ● ●
Covid-19 has made things scary, and it has even made us question those we have put our trust in most. But life doesn’t have to stop.
There are a lot of things you can do if you’re careful and smart about your traveling. Stay away from crowded places but look for unique ways to take your summer vacation with your family.
Get out in nature. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. Wear the mask when you are around others.
Who knows what fun you will end up having?