Home is not a place; it is the people we love and the cherished memories we carry in our hearts. It is sweet, sticky baby kisses and chubby fingers tangled in your hair. It is mischievous giggles down the hall. It is the sound of footsteps throughout the house. It is the whisper of cherished voices on the air. It is the smell of your spouse’s coffee in the morning. It is the soft touch of Grandma’s hand on your brow. It is the wisdom in Grandpa’s face. It is the strength in your father’s hands. It is the love reflected in your mother’s eyes.
I am blessed that my house fills with my children each evening. They bring their complaints, their successes, their laughter, their arguments, their ideas. Their voices not only fill my house, they fill my mind and my heart. They keep me young; well, young at heart anyway.
Home is also the memory of delicious smells from Mommy’s kitchen.
Rarely did we eat out when I was growing up. Mommy did the cooking, every day, three times a day. She was born just as the Great Depression was hitting its worst. My parents also grew up during both World Wars. Not more than a kid himself, Daddy fought in World War II and in Korea.
My grandparents also survived both the World Wars, when food and other items were rationed, along with the Great Depression, when food and jobs were hard to come by.
My maternal grandparents had a huge garden each year – enough to feed all six of their grown daughters and their families, and even more. My grandmother had the corner of one room devoted to garden foods she canned in one form or another, including chowchow, vegetable soup, meat, you name it.
It is only now that I have come to understand, and appreciate, their need to always be frugal and work seemingly around the clock through the summer and early fall in order to eat all winter.
In those days, families took care of themselves. Those horrific world events only furthered the need to do that. It was a way of life my grandparents never changed. There were no fast food restaurants, or running to the store every day.
Of course, this country is not in the same shape it was during the Great Depression. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in similar panic buying that has caused shortages in some items we’ve long taken for granted here in the “land of plenty.”
Today, out of fear of the virus, people who ate out often have returned to cooking and eating at home. Then, the restaurants were closed to eat-in diners as the stay-at-home orders were issued. That forced even more people into the grocery stores and the distribution system in place couldn’t keep up with the demand.
Also, as a result of the pandemic, a lot of people have found themselves out of a job and out of a paycheck – shades of the Depression.
Even though my dad worked hard every day, there was never much money when I was very young. However, I was never aware that we were considered poor; I had the same things all the kids around me did. We never went hungry; Mommy and Daddy saw to it. But I grew up on pinto beans and cornbread with fried potatoes. It’s good, cheap food and the beans are a good substitute for meat as they are a healthy source of protein.
Today, folks are returning to good, cheap food. So, I am including a recipe for one of my favorite dishes, cheap or otherwise.
•
Country Mac and Cheese
16 ounces of elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
2 eggs
½ cup evaporated milk
1 Tablespoon of butter or margarine
16 ounces of Velveeta cheese, cut into small pieces (or a bag of shredded mild cheddar cheese)
Salt and pepper to taste
Spread a layer of cooked macaroni into a glass baking dish, cover with a layer of cheese; repeat layers until baking dish is well covered.
In a separate bowl, beat eggs, then add milk, butter, salt and pepper.
Pour the egg mixture over layered cheese and macaroni (I let the macaroni cool a bit first, or it will cook the eggs).
Bake in 350 degree oven for about 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
•
I don’t like creamy mac and cheese; so if you do, this recipe is not for you.
You might want to try the sharp cheddar instead of mild. Or you might prefer colby cheese, or colby jack, or maybe even a blend of cheeses. The choices are almost unlimited.
Some folks also add crumbled bacon or maybe a little cubed ham.
Others like diced onion mixed in before baking, or maybe a teaspoon of onion powder or a sprinkle of minced onion mixed into the eggs and milk.
Play around with the recipe; make it your own.
At any rate, add a salad, maybe a little crunchy bread and you’ve got a meal.
One final note: The food and the place aren’t nearly as important as being with people you care about. This safe-at-home, or safer-at home, won’t last forever. When things return to normal, you may find you miss being with them during the day.
– Email Mary Catherine Brooks at mcbrooks@register-herald.com