Take 5 to Give 5 Statewide Giving Day, on May 5, raised $505,000 from donations and match funds for short-term and long-term relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of donors contributed on the giving day to charitable relief funds statewide responding to their communities’ needs. The campaign’s Matching Fund Sponsors: Toyota, United Bank, Highmark Foundation, Bernard McDonough Foundation, West Virginia American Water, and an anonymous donor matched their donations, 50 cents for every $1.
“We are extremely proud of the relief funds who exceeded our expectations raising over $500,000 statewide,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia. “Because of their dedicated efforts with Take 5 to Give 5, they can continue to support the many nonprofits and issues dealing with increased needs during this pandemic. We are also incredibly thankful to the hundreds of donors and the Matching Fund Sponsors who gave forward to our state and our communities during these difficult times. Their generosity shows that we are stronger together.”
All match funds will be distributed among 18 relief funds in West Virginia managed by participating community foundations and United Ways. They are deploying fast track funds to support organizations such as food banks, identifying shelter options, health care, community economic development efforts, and general operating support.
“Although we are living in unexpectedly difficult times, we are not surprised by the strength, kindness, and generosity of West Virginians,” said Myra Hogan, executive director of the Hinton Area Foundation. “We’ve seen time and time again the resiliency of our communities, and we are so grateful they’ve chosen to give back and support the work being done to get through this hardship.”
Those companies and foundations interested in supporting West Virginia relief funds or finding resources to coordinate their grant making or corporate responsibility during the pandemic should visit www.philanthropywv.org
The Hinton Area Foundation is Hinton and Summers County’s common source for charitable giving.
Philanthropy WV is West Virginia’s and central Appalachia’s philanthropic leadership network representing private, family, corporate, community and public grant making foundations; corporate giving programs; United Ways; private philanthropists; and professional advisors.