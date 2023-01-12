There is rarely if ever a dull moment in any conversation with Scott Hill, soon to be the former general manager of Theatre West Virginia. But there is always an armful of laughs and smiles that will last at least as long as the balance of the day.
Hill, as Josephine E. Moore wrote in The Register-Herald on Saturday, is ready for his final curtain call.
Theatre West Virginia was founded in 1955 as the West Virginia Historical Drama Association, and now Hill is finishing his decade-long run nearly 70 years later.
For the work that he has done, for the dedication to his community, for the inexorable energy he always brought to any production, venue or event, Hill deserves a standing ovation.
Given all of what Theatre West Virginia is up against – from financial pressures to an open air setting at Grandview’s Cliffside Amphitheatre where rain is a frequent visitor – it’s impressive that he has lasted as long as he has, a decade in leading the troupe through one challenge after another.
“Working in the arts is a hard way to earn a living,” Hill told Moore. “Doing it outside is somewhat ridiculous. Truly every day of the last 10 years has been completely different from the previous day. And I guess as a job, that’s really lucky to have.”
Hill took over as the general manager of TWV in 2014, a year after – true story – its board of directors voted to close the theater company.
“In 2014, every single thing had to go right. And really, there’s no reason to believe that it could,” Hill said for the paper’s story. “But I didn’t have enough knowledge, not to know how difficult it was going to be. So we went and did it.”
Hill does not see this as his final act.
“People ask me, ‘Well, what are you gonna do?’ and I tell them, ‘I’m stepping into the dark.’ And they say, ‘Well, aren’t you afraid?’ and I say, ‘Well, sometimes really fun things happen in the dark, and sometimes they’re scary, but let’s go.’ So I’m figuring it out as I go and I think that’s how life should be.”
Godspeed, Scott Hill, no matter where life leads. And don’t be a stranger. We can always use the laughs and the smiles.
