Highmark Inc. and the Highmark Foundation announced $307,000 in grants on Monday to organizations focused on helping people in need throughout West Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $307,000 in funding comes from Highmark’s community giving program as well as the Highmark Foundation in West Virginia.
Highmark’s funding will focus on organizations addressing food insecurity, strained health care resources and COVID-19 relief.
To support food insecurity through food banks in West Virginia, Highmark’s corporate community giving programs have identified the following grants recipients:
Mountaineer Food Bank
Facing Hunger Food Bank
McDowell’s Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank
To support community-based health care organizations focused on strengthening their capacity to serve those who are uninsured and underserved in West Virginia, the Highmark Foundation will support the following:
Beckley Health Right
Ebenezer Medical Outreach Center
Hygeia Facilities Foundation Inc.
Mercer Charitable Clinic
Milan Puskar
Mountaineer Community Health Center
Rural Health Access Corp. (Coalfield)
West Virginia Health Right
Wheeling Health Right
– The Register-Herald