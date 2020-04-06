Highmark Inc. and the Highmark Foundation announced $307,000 in grants on Monday to organizations focused on helping people in need throughout West Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $307,000 in funding comes from Highmark’s community giving program as well as the Highmark Foundation in West Virginia.

Highmark’s funding will focus on organizations addressing food insecurity, strained health care resources and COVID-19 relief.

To support food insecurity through food banks in West Virginia, Highmark’s corporate community giving programs have identified the following grants recipients:

Mountaineer Food Bank

Facing Hunger Food Bank

McDowell’s Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank

To support community-based health care organizations focused on strengthening their capacity to serve those who are uninsured and underserved in West Virginia, the Highmark Foundation will support the following:

Beckley Health Right

Ebenezer Medical Outreach Center

Hygeia Facilities Foundation Inc.

Mercer Charitable Clinic

Milan Puskar

Mountaineer Community Health Center

Rural Health Access Corp. (Coalfield)

West Virginia Health Right

Wheeling Health Right

