Although Gov. Jim Justice has yet to announce if he will be sending students back to classrooms before the end of the school year, most superintendents across southern West Virginia are making at least two sets of plans on how they will handle high school graduation ceremonies.
Students were dismissed from school March 13, shortly before a stay-at-home order was implemented by Gov. Justice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward over a month later, as the end of April nears, and students still have not returned to school.
Although senior graduation plans are in limbo, superintendents have assured seniors that they will not be left behind, and their plans to graduate are still definite.
Superintendent Terry George of Fayette County Schools told The Register-Herald that school officials have some ideas and plans on how they will handle graduation, but he's not ready to share them yet.
"We are meeting virtually next week with our high school principals and senior class presidents to discuss options for graduation if we do not return to school," George said. "If the governor does make the decision to send us back to school, we will likely have a ceremony as normal, depending on restrictions and guidelines for large social gatherings."
George added it is hard to alert the public of definite plans yet, because he's still waiting to hear plans on returning to school from Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar.
"However, we do plan to have some sort of idea on what we plan to do for each scenario by the end of next week," George said.
Plans are similar in Greenbrier County, according to Greenbrier County Schools' community relations coordinator Christy Clemons-Rodgers.
"We really don't have anything definite to release on graduation at this time," Rodgers explained. "The board is giving the topic their attention, though."
Rodgers said Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant sent out a letter to parents in recent weeks stating if it was possible to have an in-person graduation ceremony, they would make it their priority.
"They are going to give the topic their attention," Rodgers said. "But we have to wait until we hear further plans from the governor. As soon as his plans are released, we will have a better idea of how to move forward."
On Friday, the Greenbrier County school system passed along a message from the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force: "A graduation task force is meeting Monday, April 20, to discus options for our seniors who are graduating. Students, teachers, and administrators will be involved in the process as it unfolds."
As for Wyoming County, Superintendent Deirdre Cline's plans are similar to Fayette County's. She told The Register-Herald that a virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday with school officials, student council members and others.
"We are developing a plan, and we want to make sure we are inclusive of our student and teacher stakeholders with these plans," Cline said. "Through that meeting we hope to come up with a more proactive set of plans depending on if the governor sends us back to school or not. We hope to fully develop two types of plans, and the governor's response will show us which one to use."
Cline added they hope to be able to announce their plans toward the end of next week and will remain transparent with students, parents and community.
"We want our seniors to know that we know how important and special those senior activities and memories are," she said. "We know those things are of high priority to them, and no matter what we do decide, we will also communicate with our local health department to make sure proper guidelines will be followed to protect the health and safety of others no matter what our plan ends up being."
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said that no matter what, there will be a graduation for Raleigh County Schools. He said it may not be a traditional ceremony, but they will work to make it as personable and as personal as they can.
"We are waiting for the governor's announcement, to see what his plans are," Price said, "but that doesn't stop us from planning for the unknown and planning for what we need to do.
"It's a challenge," Price said. "We may possibly be going back to school, and if that happens there could still be a chance to have that traditional ceremony but with all the restrictions that may be put into place going against large gatherings, that could be dangerous.
"There's a lot we have to take into consideration," he said.
Price said a senior's graduation is a rite of passage, and he wants to make sure students have a quality graduation, even if it's modified.
"We've been speaking to senior class officers who have been working with their principals on possible ways we can do that," he said. "We hope we will have a better plan on what that will look like within the next couple of weeks."
Monroe County Schools has released no information about their senior graduation. Superintendent of Schools Joetta Basile said while they cannot tell what the future holds, they are committed to providing a ceremony for students and their families.
"We are hopeful that life will soon regain some normalcy but are unsure when that will occur," she said. "If we are able to gather prior to the end of the school, we will continue as scheduled. If we are not able to gather until later in the summer, we are committed to rescheduling those events for our students."
Donna Burge-Tetrick, superintendent of Nicholas County Schools, reported that at their last Board of Education meeting the board voted to reschedule the traditional graduation ceremony for both high schools until late July if it's needed. She said that is not definite yet.
Although they've chosen to possibly reschedule, Tetrick said they have ideas under consideration on what the ceremony will actually look like.
"We've thought about a virtual graduation, with a slide show of normal components, or perhaps a drive-throuth one which could still possibly be on the normal graduation date in front of schools for students to receive their diploma packet through the car window," she said. "Principals, superintendents, board members would be where diplomas are given, and teachers that want to take part can be in the parking lot to wave as the students circle through.
"Graduates could be given a balloon to release at a determined location after the drive-through diplomas are given, and they could release balloons from their cars."
She said they are considering ideas and will announce something definite soon.
