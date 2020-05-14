High Rocks Educational Corporation has decided to cancel Camp New Beginnings in June but is considering holding a fusion camp for all ages later this summer.
The nonprofit corporation is continuing to ponder plans for Camp Steele, its camp for 14- to 18-year-old girls, scheduled for July 10 through 25.
“We are reviewing guidelines from the state of West Virginia, the federal government and the CDC and also reviewing input from our staff, communities and, so importantly, from our participants,” an official statement from High Rocks indicated in a media release.
“Our participants have overwhelmingly told us that they wish to have an in-person camp at our campground in Hillsboro this summer,” the statement continued. “The High Rocks staff also deeply wishes to hold camp, but we must also be mindful of health and safety protocols and procedures as we move forward in deciding whether to have camp and, if we do, how to best balance serving our communities and participants while also protecting the health and safety of everyone.”
An announcement about July camps is expected no later than June 1.
For more information about High Rocks programs or summer camps, call 304-653-4891, email info@highrocks.org or visit the nonprofit’s newly-redesigned website at www.highrocks.org.
