The faculty and students at Provine High School, right, served prepared meals and distributed bottled water to residents in west Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests.