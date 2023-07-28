charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is appropriating $3.3 million to strengthen health care services throughout West Virginia.
The funding will specifically support bolstering statewide efforts to respond to and prevent infectious disease outbreaks and expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services through the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Marshall University.
The individual awards are:
l $1,262,663 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases
l $1,000,000 – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
l $1,000,000 – Marshall University Research Corporation: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Medication Assisted Treatment Access
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.