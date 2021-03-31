The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the nation’s blood supply.
The Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give either blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500®.
The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Greenbrier County — White Sulphur Springs, Thursday, April 1, from 1 to p.m. - 6 p.m., White Sulphur Spring Public Library, 344 Main Street West
Monroe County — Peterstown, Thursday, April 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Peterstown United Methodist Church, Route 1 Box 626-C
Raleigh County — Beckley, Wednesday, April 7, from noon to 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
Raleigh County — Beckley - Wednesday, April 14, from noon to 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
Summers County — Hinton, Monday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lifeline Church, 505 Stokes Drive
Wyoming County — Mullens, Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moose Lodge Number 750, Box 356 Moran Ave.