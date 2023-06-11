As evidenced by the US Health Professionals Study and the Nurses’ Health Study, more than half of the strokes observed were attributed to poor health practices; conversely, participants who adhered to the five pillars of stroke prevention experienced an 80 percent reduced propensity for stroke. The five pillars of stroke prevention are not smoking, maintaining a body mass index under 25, exercising at least 30 minutes daily, consuming alcohol in moderation (fewer than eight drinks a week for women and no more than 14 each week for men), and scoring within the top 40 percent of a healthy diet survey.
A routine physical examination can assess parameters linked to stroke and other cardiovascular illness; results should be discussed with one’s health care provider to determine what treatment or intervention might be indicated. Cardiac workups evaluate total cholesterol (less than 200 mg/dL is desirable), LDL cholesterol (under 100 mg/dL is optimal), HDL cholesterol (readings of 60 mg/dL and above provides some protection against heart disease, while 40 mg/dL and under suggest major risk), triglycerides (less than 150 mg/dL is normal), blood pressure (less than 120/80 is normal), and blood sugars (target blood sugar levels for someone without diabetes should be 72-99 mg/dl before meals and less than 140 mg/dl two hours after a meal).
Lifestyle modification is typically a first-line treatment option to reduce risk for stroke and other preventable diseases. Increased daily physical activity (think walking, dancing, gardening, house cleaning, yoga, cycling, weight training) can promote normalized cholesterol levels, reduced blood pressure, improved blood sugars, better sleep, and a more positive mood. For most people, losing just 5 percent to 10 percent of their current body weight (10 to 20 pounds for someone who weighs 200 pounds) will significantly improve their lab parameters. Smoking cessation should be a primary goal since one out of every four deaths from heart disease is caused by smoking; help can be found by visiting Smokefree.gov. today.
Depending on test results, physicians may recommend dietary changes in an effort to normalize test results before prescribing medication(s); tactics such as omitting processed foods and snacks (many of which are sold in boxes and/or bags with a long list of ingredients), cooking at home and “from scratch” more often, reducing consumption of fatty red meat and processed animal products (like bacon, sausage, hot dogs, lunch meats), and adding more fiber-containing, plant-based foods can have a huge impact on blood pressure, serum lipid levels, and glucose readings. Packing lunch and/or healthful snacks to take to work instead of obtaining take-out, eating sugary/salty vending machine treats, or noshing on high-fat cafeteria fare; and practicing portion control, especially with high-calorie foods and beverages, can help promote gradual weight loss as well.
The Mediterranean-style diet, inspired by the eating habits and traditional foods typical of Portugal, southern Spain, southern Italy, Crete and much of the rest of Greece and discovered internationally in the early 1960s, was proven to lower risk of stroke by 30 percent in an analysis of 13 studies; foods regularly consumed within this pattern of eating include high amounts of olive oil, nuts, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grain (minimally processed) cereals/bread; moderate amounts of fish and poultry; low consumption of dairy products, red and processed meats; and moderate amounts of red wine. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is similar to the Mediterranean style diet; its adherents have also experienced improved health markers such as increased levels of “good” bacteria in the gut, weight reduction, reduced indicators of cellular inflammation, regulated blood sugars, and reduced triglyceride and cholesterol levels.
The Mediterranean-style and DASH diets are both rich in fiber, which has been increasingly studied and proven to promote optimal health and wellness; adult women are advised to consume 25 grams of dietary fiber per day, while men should aim for 38 grams daily. Foods and beverages containing large amounts of added sugars are also minimized within these eating plans since they have been shown to raise triglycerides. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans advises men to limit grams of added sugars to 36 grams (nine teaspoons) per day, while women should consume no more than 24 grams (six teaspoons); grams of added sugars are printed on food labels under “Carbohydrates.” Additional information and sample meal plans for the Mediterranean and DASH diets can be obtained by visiting www.mayoclinic.org.
To learn more about how to adopt more healthful eating habits to reduce risk for stroke and other preventable illness, please visit www.eatright.org to find a registered dietitian/nutritionist in your area.
