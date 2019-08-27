Beginning Sept. 9, the United Way of Southern West Virginia is offering a "Healthy Grandfamilies" education program.
The free, 10-week program will be held each Monday, Sept. 9 through Nov. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1405 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
"The program is open to any grandparent raising a grandchild in Raleigh County — whether they have custody, guardianship or nothing at all," said Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
"This is a confidential program to provide resources to help them navigate the system."
The schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 9 — Communication: Ron Cantley, RCCAA
• Sept. 16 — Parenting in the 21st Century/Family Relationships: Life Strategies
• Sept. 23 — Self-Care/Health Literacy: Dr. Joe Golden, retired physician
• Sept. 30 — Stress: Terrill Pack, WVU Extension
• Oct. 7 — Navigating the School System: Raleigh County Schools
• Oct. 14 — Navigating DHHR Programs: Raleigh County DHHR Representatives
• Oct. 21 — Navigating the Legal System: Legal Aid WV
• Oct. 28 — Cyber Bullying, technology
• Nov 4 — Nutrition: Rhonda Culicerto, RN
• Nov. 11 — Addiction in Family FMRS
Rotellini said grandfamilies who participate in the educational sessions will also receive a three month follow-up with a case manager.
To register, call the United Way at 304-253-2111 and ask for Christina Cowley, Grandfamilies Coordinator for Raleigh County.
Similar educational programs are in the works for Fayette and Wyoming counties.
