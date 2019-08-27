Beginning Sept. 9, the United Way of Southern West Virginia is offering a "Healthy Grandfamilies" education program. 

The free, 10-week program will be held each Monday, Sept. 9 through Nov. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1405 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. 

"The program is open to any grandparent raising a grandchild in Raleigh County — whether they have custody, guardianship or nothing at all," said Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. 

"This is a confidential program to provide resources to help them navigate the system."

 

The schedule is as follows: 

 

• Sept. 9 — Communication: Ron Cantley, RCCAA

• Sept. 16 — Parenting in the 21st Century/Family Relationships: Life Strategies

• Sept. 23 — Self-Care/Health Literacy: Dr. Joe Golden, retired physician

• Sept. 30 — Stress: Terrill Pack, WVU Extension

• Oct. 7 — Navigating the School System: Raleigh County Schools

• Oct. 14 — Navigating DHHR Programs: Raleigh County DHHR Representatives

• Oct. 21 — Navigating the Legal System: Legal Aid WV

• Oct. 28 — Cyber Bullying, technology

• Nov 4 — Nutrition: Rhonda Culicerto, RN

• Nov. 11 —  Addiction in Family FMRS

Rotellini said grandfamilies who participate in the educational sessions will also receive a three month follow-up with a case manager. 

To register, call the United Way at 304-253-2111 and ask for Christina Cowley, Grandfamilies Coordinator for Raleigh County.

Similar educational programs are in the works for Fayette and Wyoming counties.  

— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren

