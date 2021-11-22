HealthNet Aeromedical Services earns national reaccreditation

(Register-Herald file photo)Clinton Burley, CEO president of Healthnet Aeromedical Services, spoke at Raleigh General Hospital in this file photo celebrating the addition of a new medical helicopter which will improve critical care transport services to patients in Southern WV. This new EC145e helicopter landed at RGH and replaced HealthNet Aeromedical Services EC135 aircraft based in Beckley and features a larger airframe and the latest aviation and medical technology.