West Virginia residents have until Wednesday, Dec. 15, to enroll in a plan on HealthCare.gov to receive coverage by January 1.
The annual open enrollment began on November 1, 2021 and will end January 15. If the December deadline is missed, residents will have until January 15 to enroll, but coverage will not begin until February 1. If you miss the annual enrollment deadline in total, you may not be able to get coverage again until 2023.
The Marketplace is offered to anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance. Enrollment in West Virginia is already up 4.9 percent from last year and changes this year from the American Rescue Plan are making it easier for West Virginians to get affordable health coverage.
West Virginia Navigator, a federally funded non-profit organization, has representatives available to help with the process of enrolling in a plan and they can answer questions and provide information on who qualifies for financial assistance and how much applicants may receive. Consultations are over the telephone, in person, or through a telehealth option which will assist callers to see their application completed in real-time. There is no charge for enrollment.
Residents can reach WV Navigator by calling 304-356-5834 to reserve an appointment or by going to the website at www.acanavigator.com.