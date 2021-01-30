FAIRLEA — Registered Nurse Nikki Dolan has worked a grand total of 130 hours over the past two weeks.
As director of nursing/administrator for the Greenbrier County Health Department (GCHD), that workload has increasingly been typical for Dolan as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge public health officials to keep ahead of the curve.
The current task occupying much of the workweek for Dolan and the Nursing Department’s 11-person staff is vaccinating as many people as the limited doses received from the state allow.
“Now, we are guaranteed 200 new prime doses weekly, plus boosters,” she told The Register-Herald in her office in Fairlea on Friday.
The “boosters” Dolan mentioned are second doses administered after a certain interval to individuals who have already received an initial dose of vaccine produced by either Pfizer or Moderna. In a vaccination clinic run by the GCHD at the State Fairgrounds on Thursday, out of more than 700 vaccines administered at that one-day event, 600 were booster doses.
Not all of the people who had appointments for that clinic were from Greenbrier County, Dolan said. As with earlier vaccination clinics, the Greenbrier event included people from a multi-county region.
“We don’t turn anybody away due to the county where they live,” Dolan said, adding that an appointment is necessary.
Those appointments are made off a waiting list compiled from a state system (vaccinate.wv.gov), which is collecting pre-registration information from people all over West Virginia who are ages 18 and older. The state then categorizes those who pre-register, using such data as age, existing health conditions, profession and place of residence, in order to place them on the appropriate waiting list.
“It alleviates some of our phone calls,” Dolan said.
In addition to a slight drop-off in phone calls, the GCHD’s caseload of monitoring and contact tracing for active Covid-19 patients appears to be lessening. But, Dolan warns, “Our vaccine workload won’t get better anytime soon.”
•••
If nothing else, the pandemic has drawn attention to the patchwork of federal grants, state and county funding and fees for service that keeps local health departments afloat.
In an interview with The Register-Herald earlier this month, Greenbrier County health officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison noted, “Public health has been underfunded for years.”
She pointed out that the local health department is relying on community volunteers to help out with certain tasks during the pandemic, as well as “borrowing” medical personnel from other health care facilities in the county to administer vaccinations at the fairgrounds clinics.
Among the “borrowed” medical professionals is Dr. Josh Ennis, a resident at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Ennis was helping out at the GCHD Friday morning, administering vaccinations to around 90 people who had not been able to keep their appointments at Thursday’s clinic due to inclement weather. He also worked at the previous week’s vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds.
“It’s an honor for me to do this,” Ennis said.
Friday’s mini-clinic was set up in the Health Department’s conference room, a space that Greenbrier County Commission President and Chairman of the GCHD’s Board Lowell Rose hopes to someday see converted into much-needed office space for the employees.
“They work their tails off,” Rose said.
Lately, he said, the state has been pushing for the Health Department to “be more like a regular clinic,” thereby bringing in more fees for services and relying less on government funding. The county commission, which provides $75,000 each year to the GCHD and owns the building in which it is housed, has discussed informally what an expansion of services would mean for the agency’s already-crowded Fairlea quarters.
“We talked about setting up a two-year plan to design and build-out the back corner of the building to provide more exam space,” Rose said.
That plan won’t be implemented immediately, however. Rose said he expects to bring in an architect to look at the site “in a year or so,” noting it’s not feasible to begin a construction project in the midst of the vaccination push that is now underway.
Bids for a sorely-needed updated phone system for the agency have been solicited in anticipation of a federal grant earmarked for that project, Rose said. The county commission could take action on that purchase within the next couple of weeks.
•••
At the same time, GCHD’s administrator Dolan noted that staffing and space limitations have had some impact on the agency’s regular services.
“To accommodate the extra work (caused by the virus), we have had to cut services,” Dolan said.
Although no service has been dropped completely, hours that can be devoted to delivering services have diminished. Dolan said immunization clinics have been cut back and primary care services have been reduced from two days a week to between one and one-and-a-half days. The department is trying to maintain its harm reduction program at four hours a week.
“These are fee-for-services programs that supplement our budget,” Dolan said. “Demand for those services dropped for a while but has bounced back. Primary care is still booked solid.”
GCHD’s basic annual budget stands at $852,410, according to administrative services assistant Ashley Butler. That includes fees for services, funding from the state and county, and federal grants for such programs as threat preparedness, family planning, immunization, and breast and cervical cancer screening.
The agency also is currently benefiting — along with seven other county health departments — from a single $2.5 million federal ELC (Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity) grant that, among other things, pays for employment of 11 people who can be deployed throughout the eight-county region to help with an event, such as a vaccination clinic.
“Our budget was never adequate, even before Covid-19,” Butler said. “We do a lot with a little.”
Part of that ability to make the most of a limited budget, Dolan said, is the agency’s many “good community partnerships.” GCHD’s partners include the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, which is now managing the waiting list and scheduling for vaccine clinics, and the State Fair of West Virginia, which is providing a venue for the regional clinics, free of charge.
Most of all, Dolan emphasized, it takes a special coterie of staffers to cope with the cramped quarters, long work hours and other daily demands of health department work. It’s a standard she and the rest of the GCHD staff are proud to uphold.
“We’re close-knit,” Dolan said. “We’re a family.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com