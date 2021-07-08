A 33-year-old unvaccinated individual is the first reported Delta variant case of Covid-19 in Kanawha County, county health officials revealed Thursday.
The individual has mild symptoms and is not hospitalized, according to a press release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
"The Delta variant is in Kanawha County," Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer of the KCHD, said in a press release. "We know it is highly contagious.
"This is an opportunity for those who have not been vaccinated or who have received only one dose of vaccines requiring two doses, to get vaccinated."
Young said the current trend in Covid-related deaths and cases testing positive appear to be among the unvaccinated.
She noted that the health department has vaccines available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 304-348-8080. No appointments are needed for Wednesday walk-in clinics.
The KCHD is located at 108 Lee Street in Charleston.
Vaccines are available from a wide number of sources, including health care providers and many pharmacies.
