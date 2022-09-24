Health Department focus shifts as Covid seems to fade

As the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be fading – at least for the moment, the Wyoming County Health Department is able once again to focus on the many routine services that keep people and communities healthy.
In West Virginia, county health departments were established in the late 19th century as boards of health. The departments are responsible for “directing, supervising and carrying out matters relating to the public health of their respective counties,” according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which now oversees the county agencies.
“We work daily to keep communities healthy,” said Gena Carter, administrator/nursing director.
“Education, education, education is a major part of what we do daily,” Carter emphasized.
The county Health Department provides a multitude of services.
Among those services are various vaccines for children and adults, promoting clean air and water through sample testing and investigations, conducting food safety classes, providing breast and cervical exams, family planning programs, monitoring and working to control such diseases as rabies, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, among other reportable diseases, assessing community health needs, protecting community health from environmental hazards, as well as working to prevent public health emergencies while preparing and responding when necessary to emergency situations, such as Covid.
The pandemic uncovered a lot of flaws in the system that will require funding to address, Carter said.
Over the past few years, however, department funding has been cut by about 16 percent.
Prior to Covid, the county Health Department had only three full time staff members who handled all the tasks.
Since Covid, three part-time secretaries and two part-time nurses have been added to tackle the extra duties.
“We had some Covid monies,” Carter said, adding the department hopes to be able to keep additional staff members with the extra funding.
The department is also currently looking to hire a sanitarian. The job requires a four-year degree and those interested should register on the West Virginia Division of Personnel website, Carter said.
Addressing female health needs, a Family Healthcare clinician comes to the county Health Department twice a month to do breast and cervical exams, explained Crystal Simpson, R.N.
The tests are provided free or at low cost to those with no insurance.
While controversial, the Harm Reduction Program is still ongoing and designed to reduce the spread of diseases associated with injected drug use and sexual transmissions – such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis – as well as increase the number of those with substance abuse disorder entering a recovery program.
Addressing a serious threat to public health, the program is more limited now due to a lack of funding, but is still active in the county, Simpson said.
The program was initiated in 2017 with grant funding which provided testing for the diseases along with treatments, hepatitis vaccines, family planning services and long-acting contraceptives in an effort to prevent newborn substance withdrawal, naloxone (a medication that reverses opioid overdose) distribution and training, education programs and referrals to recovery programs in addition to education in disease prevention, treatments, and intervention.
Most of the services are still available with the exception of the needle exchange program.
“We can’t give out syringes any longer,” Carter said, but the mobile office has stops in Allen Junction and Oceana every other Friday.
During those stops, the staff provides information on recovery and treatment programs as well as the safe cleaning of needles, provides Narcan (a prescription medicine used for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose), in addition to vaccines, referrals and education materials.
The number of those suffering from substance abuse disorder seems to be “just as bad” as it was prior to Covid, Simpson said.
New statistics, including those concerning the spread of hepatitis and other sexually transmitted diseases, are not yet available from the past couple of years due to the statewide focus on Covid, she explained.
“It’s (substance abuse) still booming,” Carter noted, adding there are now more cases of hepatitis and HIV in the county.
Representatives of Southern Highlands Mental Health Centers and One Voice also talk with those visiting the mobile office about recovery options and counseling.
“We also give out hygiene packets and dry foods,” Carter said.
In the winter months, coats, gloves, toboggans and hot chocolate are also provided to those visiting the mobile clinic, she said.
Among other services, the department monitors a few latent tuberculosis cases, Carter said. There are no active cases in the county, but the department also does preventative care.
Testing for sexually transmitted diseases is also conducted at the Health Department office in Pineville by appointment.
All the services were still provided during the pandemic while the department staff also provided hundreds of vaccines to residents and monitored cases, Carter said.
“We’re not done with Covid yet,” she emphasized.
While the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources updates the number of statewide cases daily, with at-home test kits, there is really no way to determine the accurate number of active cases now, Carter noted.
Additionally, some people never test for the virus and those with milder symptoms do not seek medical treatment, according to officials.
On Sept. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations for use of the updated Covid-19 Omicron booster for individuals 12 and older.
Shipments of the Omicron boosters were being received in West Virginia in early September and Carter expected the department would be conducting vaccine clinics.
Those interested in getting the new Covid booster should phone the county Health Department for an appointment.
For more information concerning vaccines, services, and programs or for an appointment, phone 304-732-7941.
