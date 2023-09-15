Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated $8 million to strengthen health care services throughout West Virginia, including $1 million each to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Princeton, and Seneca Health Services, Summersville.
Additionally, Fayette County Family Resource Network will be getting $375,000.
The funding will specifically support improving mental health services, expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services and bolstering food safety systems statewide.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Westbrook Health Services in Parkersburg will be receiving $3 million and $2 million respectively.
