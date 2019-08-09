The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $1.5 million to health care centers in southern West Virginia.
Specifically, this funding will help improve operational and clinical practices by increasing access to technology, enhancing security of patient information and improving patient care quality.
In The Register-Herald coverage area, the following awards were announced:
• $167,000 to the Community Health Systems, Beckley
• $150,380 to the Monroe County Health Center, Union
• $167,000 to the New River Health Association, Scarbro
• $167,000 to the Rainelle Medical Center, Rainelle
“Thank you to the Department of Health and Human Services for their dedication to the health of rural West Virginia," U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said in a release. "Together we are working to make sure healthcare is accessible to everyone in our community.”
In a separate release, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said, "Access to health care is essential to the well-being of all West Virginians and Americans. By improving our health centers, patients will receive quality, accessible healthcare across our great state."
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., added, "In rural states like West Virginia, community health centers remain a primary health care source for many. By investing in these clinics, we’re investing in the health of our communities and working toward a stronger West Virginia."
