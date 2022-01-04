CHARLESTON — A Louisiana federal judge has put the clamps on a Biden administration mandate to require Covid vaccinations for Head Start teachers.
The lawsuit to stop the mandate in the early education program was filed by a 24-state coalition that included West Virginia.
“This is a clear victory for our state and our coalition,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday. “This mandate would have ultimately hurt, not helped, the working families, single parents, and grandparents raising grandchildren who desperately depend on programs such as Head Start.”
Morrisey said the mandate, which would require toddlers to wear masks and staff and volunteers to be vaccinated for Covid, is another federal overreach.
In their lawsuit, the states allege that the Head Start mandate is “not only beyond the executive branch’s authority and arbitrary and capricious, but it also violates various federal laws passed by Congress. The district judge agreed with this assessment and preliminarily enjoined the mandate.”
Head Start provides much-needed assistance to underserved children, including early childhood education and resources for families.
But forcing teachers, contractors and volunteers in Head Start programs to be vaccinated by Jan. 31 would have cost jobs and programing, the lawsuit said.
Morrisey has also joined several states in other lawsuits against Biden administration policies.
In November, his office joined a lawsuit regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate, as well as a lawsuit challenging a federally imposed vaccine mandate on health care workers.
In both of those cases, requests for a stay of mandates are scheduled to be heard by the U.S Supreme Court on Friday.
Morrisey also joined a suit challenging a vaccine requirement for federal contractors, which resulted in a preliminary injunction granted by the federal court.
