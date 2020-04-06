The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust announced Monday that it has purchased $1.3 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for several West Virginia hospitals and first responders.
The purchase, coordinated through the West Virginia University Health System, includes 1,149,000 procedural masks, 163,025 surgical masks, 116,120 N95 respirators, 290,180 disposable gowns, 29,400 pairs of protective eyewear (goggles and glasses), and 40,000 disposable suits.
Recipients of the PPE will include the hospitals of WVU Medicine, Monongalia EMS, Roane General Hospital, Wheeling Hospital, Princeton Community Hospital, Davis Health System, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Weirton Medical Center, Thomas Health System, Boone Memorial Hospital and Mountain Health System.