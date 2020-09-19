Harvard experts say state map is flawed

A screen shot of the West Virginia Department of Education’s website shows the state’s newly tweaked metrics map introducing an orange category, which had covered counties with 10.0 to 24.9 positive cases per 100,000 residents, split into two new categories: gold, covering those counties with 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000, and orange, 15 to 24.9 per 100,000. Being in the gold allows students in those counties to attend in-person school. This is the Sept. 12 map.