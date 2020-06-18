A resident of a Beckley nursing home recently tested positive, and then negative, for COVID-19 at Raleigh General Hospital, a spokesperson for the nursing home reported on Thursday.
According to Stonerise Health spokeswoman Kristen Anderson, the patient, who has been in an isolated unit at Harper Mills nursing home, will receive a third COVID-19 test through Raleigh General Hospital.
Stonerise Health owns Harper Mills, a 201-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center.
"We are still awaiting that third test result," Anderson said Thursday. "We anticipated (the result) would be (available) today, but prior experience tells me sometimes, it doesn't come back when we would think."
Anderson said that the patient had not been in the general population while at Harper Mills.
In order to slow and stop transmission of COVID-19, the nursing home has dedicated units for patients who are newly admitted or who are being readmitted, Anderson said. The units are called "Safe Harbor" units and offer private, isolated rooms. They do not have roommates.
Residents stay in the room for 14 days after admission or readmission.
Nursing home staff who work in the Safe Harbors do not work in other parts of the nursing home. They also utilize additional personal protective equipment (PPE) while on duty.
Anderson reported that a patient was recently admitted to a Safe Harbor. A COVID-19 test administered by nursing home staff was negative.
During the 14-day stay in the Safe Harbor room, the patient was transferred to Raleigh General Hospital for symptoms unrelated to COVID-19.
At Raleigh General, Anderson said, the patient tested positive for COVID-19.
Under guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two follow-up tests must be administered if a patient tests positive for COVID-19.
The patient's second test showed a negative result.
Anderson said the patient will be receiving a third test to determine if the patient does or does not have the disease.
"In this case, we feel Safe Harbor really worked," said Anderson.
Stonerise has 17 centers in the state, and nine have Safe Harbors. Nursing homes that do not have the isolated units are not accepting admissions or readmissions, she reported.
West Virginia was the first state to mandate testing of all nursing home patients, under an order issued by Gov. Jim Justice. Justice made the order after nursing homes in Morgantown and Kanawha County reported outbreaks of the coronavirus among residents. Around half of the coronavirus deaths in the state were linked to nursing homes, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported in May.
Anderson said that Harper Mills is proactively testing patients and staff who were closest to the patient.