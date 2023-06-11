(StatePoint) — Women spend up to 40% of their life in menopause and, by 2025, 1.1 billion women worldwide will be going through this transition. Menopause often brings disruptive symptoms that can impact all aspects of life, from family to work. Hot flashes and trouble sleeping are often experienced during menopause and those signs can also be accompanied by under-discussed symptoms, like hair thinning.
“Hair thickness naturally decreases with age. When you add hormonal changes during menopause on top of that, many women become concerned with their hair health – from how fast it grows to how thick the hair strands are,” says author and renowned natural physician, Dr. Fred Pescatore.
If you are going through menopause and you notice your hair is thinner, you’re not alone. Studies show more than half of women over age 50 will experience thinning hair, and one reason may be declining estrogen (hormone) levels that are associated with menopause.
“Changes in hair health and appearance can take an emotional toll on many women, often leading to lower levels of self-esteem. My patients come to me confused, looking for solutions that are effective with minimal side effects. I direct them to lifestyle adjustments, along with a unique, science-backed natural ingredient called Pycnogenol French maritime pine bark extract.”
Promising support from a natural ingredient
Pycnogenol is a natural supplement from the bark of the maritime pine tree that grows along the coast of southwest France. For decades, studies have shown its benefits for skin health and menopause. Now, new research finds it also significantly increases hair density in menopausal women.
“I’ve recommended Pycnogenol to my patients for years as a natural ingredient for menopause and beauty support, and as an important building block of overall wellness since it acts as an antioxidant, circulation booster and natural anti-inflammatory,” says Dr. Pescatore. “This new study demonstrates an exciting additional benefit of Pycnogenol. After just two months, hair density in menopausal women increased by 30 percent. It is simple, safe and effective.”
Hydrate, massage, and a balanced diet
Other simple lifestyle adjustments can help as well. Dr. Pescatore suggests, “Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help your scalp stay hydrated. Massage your scalp daily to enhance circulation. Eat a balanced diet to ensure you are getting the nutrients your hair follicles need, including vitamin B6, folic acid and vitamin B12.”
