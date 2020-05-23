With the green light from Gov. Jim Justice, gyms and other fitness facilities unlocked their doors this past week and welcomed back members longing for a good workout to burn calories – following sanitary, social, and screening guidelines.
James Allen, who runs Redline Fitness on Eisenhower Drive with his partner Austin Hatfield, said his small business had no choice but to open its doors as soon as it was allowed to do so.
“We are not a big business and we are a fairly new business," Allen said. "We have been impacted greatly by this financially and we wanted to get back up on our feet."
The absence of revenues for nearly two months slowed down his business life, as well as his personal life.
“It is a total mental burden to go from living your life normally every day to suddenly being confined in your office," he said. "A gym is as much a social gathering spot as anywhere else. Seeing each other and exercising together is good.
"The general reaction from our members right now is excitement," Allen said. "We are a small gym and a lot of our members are like family. We missed each other. Monday was like a reunion.”
Redline Fitness is running classes with only 10 members and two instructors, who will be the only people allowed in the gym at a time. Spots for each class must be reserved 24 hours prior. Individuals must be 6 feet apart for the duration of the session, and both members and staff are responsible for cleaning equipment.
Allen says because the gym offers strictly cardio-based classes, he is not requiring members to wear masks.
Since opening on Monday, Allen says business is up and that members seemed eager to get back inside the space.
“People seem happy to be out. I believe this whole pandemic has shown us that the more you take care of yourself and your body, the easier it is to fight these kinds of things.”
Regulars returning
Like Redline Fitness, Performance Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation in Daniels also opened its doors on Monday and, according to manager Matt Lacek, the facility saw nearly 80 people the first day with attendance increasing each day after.
The majority of returning members have been younger to middle-age individuals who were already visiting the gym frequently prior to its closure.
“We were steady on Monday but saw a considerably less amount of people than usual.”
Lacek said that to comply with the governor’s 40 percent capacity guideline, only 45 people can be in the gym at one time.
Other restrictions and guidelines Performance has put in place include:
• Removing members’ access to the locker rooms, showers and saunas.
• Screening members in the facility’s entryway with a temperature check and coronavirus questionnaire.
• Suggesting that people use PPE if they feel the need to.
• Limiting gym access to staffed hours only.
• Either moving equipment or marking equipment “out of order” so that each machine is 6 feet away from the next.
“People wanted to come back in here so bad that they are willing to abide by the rules and they have done fairly well, especially the few older folks that have come in,” Lacek said.
Safety and live classes
Dewana Waters Grillot, co-owner of Balanced Life Studios – a hot yoga, barre and bounce studio – is ensuring that her clients feel safe and healthy before, during and after each class.
Running under her 40 percent capacity, Waters Grillot has limited her in-studio classes, offering a variety of virtual and outside classes to her clients.
When inside, individuals must immediately remove their street shoes at the door and sign a release form. Class size is limited to a smaller than average group, and people must use their own equipment.
To reduce any congregation in the supply room, Waters Grillot arrives early to set out everything and make the space ready to use. Usually that would be the responsibility of those attending the class.
She has also placed distance markers on the floor showing people where they need to place their yoga mats to remain 6 feet from one another.
Although 18 clients are allowed in a single class to comply with the set guidelines, the most Waters Grillot has had in a class since the reopening is 14 – far from capacity.
When hosting a virtual class, the instructor strives to make those at home feel as if they are in the studio.
Waters Grillot spoke of increased accountability with live in-person classes. If a live class starts at 5 p.m., she said, people are more likely to commit to working out rather than saying they are going to start a prerecorded video at 5 p.m.
“I talk to them and acknowledge them and that has really been the best thing for my students," Waters Grillot said. "People don’t want recorded classes. They love the live sessions, and that motivates them.”
A cautious approach
Unlike neighboring gyms, Bodyworks – with locations in Beckley and Pineville – chose not to open on May 18.
On May 15, the facility posted a statement to its Facebook page detailing its decision.
“While we are eager to get back to seeing everyone and it is clearly in our best financial interest to do so, our first consideration must always be the health and safety of our staff, patients, members and community. It is not as simple as one would think to just open the doors. We have taken a number of steps to do that and are well on our way to reopening but it is premature to do so at this time…”
Chief clinical officer for both Bodyworks locations, Mick Bates referred to the financial toll behind their necessary decision to remain closed.
“Yes, of course that has created a financial burden, but money is money. You can replace that. We are going to be looking at each account individually and are making sure full credit is being given.”
Bates, who represents parts of Raleigh County in the Legislature, explained the gym’s decision not to open at this time.
“The governor announced on Friday that we could open on Monday," he said. "Just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you should.”
In the time that it has been closed, Bodyworks has assessed the facility, distanced machines and expanded on cleaning procedures that were already in place.
“We all have to adjust to this new way of doing things," Bates said. "We are updating records and getting everything as ready as possible. Almost 1,000 people use this facility every month and this needs to remain a place of comfort for them.”
Bodyworks is anticipating to open effective June 1, and when the doors are opened, Bates says members will first be screened and then educated on how to care for themselves, the equipment and others.
The facility, which normally offers 24/7 access, will only be open during staffed hours.
The gym will also not be accepting new members in June as ownership attends to its current clientele.
As for capacity, Bates says as large as the facility is, it was never considered a high-volume place, leading him to believe that occupancy is not an issue.
“We want to do things right and that goes with helping people maintain a distance that makes them comfortable," Bates said. "People need that confidence.”
Why they went back
With gym doors open, some members have flocked to the treadmills and dumbbells while others remain hesitant in this new pandemically defined time.
Brad Allen, 42, was visiting his gym six days a week before the pandemic hit. He said although he could work out at home, not being in the gym took a toll on his habits.
“You just get kind of lazy," Allen said. "You can’t get the same workouts and then you start skipping a few days. It gets disappointing and discouraging.”
Allen was one of the first members to return to his gym Monday and has no regrets.
“I am actually sore," he said. "I have continued working out at home but I’m actually sore because I’m in the gym.”
While Allen returned for the sake of his mental state, athlete Isaiah Valentine, 18, came back for the equipment.
The football player, who works out early every day, explained that he has most of his needed equipment at home but lacks the machines that can really make the difference in his training.
“There’s more options for me here and I love the environment," he said. "I want to have a big football season this year, and this is where I need to be to do that.”
For Valentine, safety was never an issue as he returned to the gym on Monday.
“I have friends around me here and I know a lot of people," he said. "I feel safe and comfortable.”
Too risky for some
While the majority of those returning to the gym have been younger to middle-age individuals, it is not just the elderly or sickly who fear returning to populated facilities.
One 58-year-old Beckley woman, who asked to remain anonymous, has always been an extremely active and healthy person but has been forced to remain socially distant due to an immune deficiency that affects her upper respiratory system.
“For me, going back to the gym just isn’t an option. It’s too risky," she said. "I haven’t been in a store. I can’t go to church or go to my praise team practice. I miss work. It's scary, but you have to keep living.”
Because of her weakened immune system, contracting coronavirus could prove fatal. Returning to normal life isn’t an option.
“I need to go to the gym," she said. "I can feel and tell a difference, but if I got this, I couldn’t fight it off. I believe that when it is your time to go, it’s your time, but you also have to be smart.”
According to a recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only half of the people who regularly went to restaurants, exercised at a gym or traveled would feel comfortable doing so again.