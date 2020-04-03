Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea opened a COVID-19 care unit this week, according to the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force.
The special unit will provide focused care for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, while protecting other hospital patients from the virus, the Task Force report noted.
Greenbrier County is holding steady at four confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the latest information from the Health Department. State data continue to erroneously show the county with three cases.
As of Wednesday morning, 160 tests had been administered in Greenbrier County. In addition to the four positive results, 66 tests have been confirmed negative, while 90 were still pending.
The Health Department has requested rapid testing kits. If any are received, they will be given to the hospital, the Task Force reported.