Charleston – With some medical providers permitted to open Thursday and some businesses scheduled to open next week, state officials haven't offered much guidance for employees whose employers plan to open but who don't feel safe to work.
During a virtual COVID-19 briefing Friday, a reporter asked West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice about what older or immunocompromised workers should do if they fear going back to work.
Refusing to return to work and continuing to receive unemployment benefits can be considered fraud, according to Scott Adkins, acting WorkForce West Virginia commissioner.
Justice said people could contact the governor's office.
“At the same time there’s rules that we got to go by,” he added. "We may not like those rules, but there’s rules in life that you have to go by.
"But at the same time, I want everybody to try to work together, in a way of trying to have absolute harmony, and we can do that. So if we got people that are not doing that, I want to hear about it.”
Justice's office has previously ignored questions about steps his administration was taking to assist workers deemed essential whose employers are not enforcing social distancing, workers deemed essential whose employers are not providing adequate cleaning supplies and other safeguards, and workers deemed essential who are particularly at risk of COVID-19 complications.
In an earlier interview about workers' rights, Sam Petsonk, an employment lawyer at Mountain State Justice, emphasized the power of collective action.
Although not offering advice targeted toward any certain situation, he noted that even non-union workers can file grievances with the U.S. Department of Labor when forced to work in unsafe or unhealthy circumstances.
He said they should express concern directly to their employer first, with two or more workers present. If an employer retaliates, that's when they file the complaint.
"I don’t want people to think I can’t do this unless I have a lawyer," he said. "They can and they should. They should file the complaint. In fact, generally these complaints must be filed within six months following the occurrence of the discrimination or retaliatory conduct. So people should not wait.
"If this happens to them, and they believe they’re suffering financially as a result, the affected person should complain to the labor board immediately," Petsonk said. "If they need a lawyer at a later stage, they can find one, as they go forward, but they don’t need to wait for that."
Even people classified as independent contractors may be able to get help, he said.
"That means if their boss at the company actually directs and controls their daily work, they may very well be misclassified as a non-employee independent contractor, and they should file a complaint with the labor board nonetheless," Petsonk said. "But companies throw up this hurdle of misclassifying individuals as independent contractors in part in an attempt to deprive people of the right to complain to the labor board and to seek relief at the labor board.
"I want to be very clear," Petsonk said. "I believe those individuals should file complaints to the labor board regardless if the worker believes that he or she is treated as an employee rather than an independent contractor."
Petsonk, who is running for state attorney general, also said he believed the state Human Rights Act could be interpreted to require public health accommodations at work.
Also in an earlier interview, in response to a question about concerns by people working in unsafe conditions, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office could take calls from workers and could refer them to boards, the Labor Department, or other authorities.
“If we can’t act, then we refer you to someone who can,” he said.
"In most cases, the attorney general acts as the lawyer for the state agency that does the technical enforcement, so since we're the lawyers for DHHR, we're the lawyers for the governor, we're the lawyer for the secretary of the state," he said. "Now the AG possesses some level of independent authority as well. "
Morrisey noted that they enforce civil rights laws, consumer laws, and appellate issues at the West Virginia Supreme Court.
"So you literally have to examine the nature of the issue, given our constitutional and statutory framework, and see who has the authority," he said.
