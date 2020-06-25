Greenbrier County’s cumulative total of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen by nearly 35 percent, from 44 to 59, in the past nine days.
The county health department reported the new total Thursday afternoon via Facebook.
Of the 59-person total, 44 cases are related to the Graystone Baptist Church outbreak, three are connected to travel, two are from community transmission and 10 are fully recovered, according to the social media post. As of Thursday, four people diagnosed in the county were hospitalized.
According to the state’s Covid-19 Dashboard — last updated when Greenbrier’s total number of cases stood at 56 — nearly half of the people confirmed to be infected were 60 or older, while slightly more than 23 percent were age 29 or younger, including three children under the age of 10.
More than 4,000 Greenbrier County residents have been tested for the virus, according to the Dashboard’s figures.
— Tina Alvey