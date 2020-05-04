As West Virginia trundles forward with a plan to allow businesses to reopen amid a pandemic, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greenbrier County doubled over the weekend.
At least two of the four newly confirmed cases were discovered thanks to the state-ordered testing of staff and residents at all long-term care facilities. Both of those cases are residents of the same facility, according to a Health Department announcement posted on social media Friday.
“Health Department and facility staff are working closely together to ensure the safety of the other residents and the staff,” the announcement indicated.
The facility was not identified.
The other two new cases were announced through the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force. The origins of those cases were not released.
The task force reported that none of the new positives were symptomatic and that contact tracing is now underway to determine who may have been infected by those four people.
In all, 1,121 tests for the virus have been conducted in Greenbrier County. Of those, 1,098 are negative, 13 are pending, eight are positives in Greenbrier and two are positives in Monroe.
Testing of day care employees is now underway, according to the task force.
The Health Department also issued a renewed plea for all people to wear a mask that covers nose and mouth while in public.
