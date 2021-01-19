Greenbrier Valley residents queue up for vaccinations

As the post-holiday surge in Covid-19 cases appears finally to be dissipating, the Greenbrier Valley’s interest in being inoculated against the virus remains strong.
Greenbrier County has another vaccine clinic slated Thursday at the State Fairgrounds. An appointment-only event, the clinic was already fully booked by Tuesday, with an additional list of more than 2,000 people age 65 and up waiting in the wings.
To help alleviate some of the pressure on the county Health Department staff and phone system, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health partnered with the health agency to develop a hotline (304-664-4147) and data management system to accept calls from Greenbrier County residents who want to add themselves or a family member to the vaccine wait list.
According to a media release issued by the medical school, the hotline went live at 9 a.m. Tuesday. By 12:30 p.m., more than 700 people had called. The resulting roster of callers will be provided to the county Health Department for scheduling as vaccines become available.
Monroe County is assembling a waiting list of individuals age 70 and up who want to receive a vaccination. This effort is being coordinated by the Monroe Health Center and Monroe County Health Department, using the Code Red System to take calls.
To be added to the list, Monroe residents may call either 304-772-3048, 304-772-3046 or 304-772-3044. Callers are asked to speak clearly and state their first and last name, date of birth and phone number for scheduling.
At last week’s meeting of the Summers County Covid-19 Task Force, health officials announced that they hoped to receive vaccine doses “in the near future,” but in the meantime had been participating in regional clinics.
More than 500 vaccine shots have thus far been administered in the county.
Summers County Health Department is also maintaining a waiting list for county residents age 70 and over who want to receive a vaccination. That list is currently well over 500 people, officials reported.
Health officials attending the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force noted in its Tuesday meeting that dealing with the deficit in the federal vaccine supply is “challenging.”
In addition, state senators have received “numerous requests from immunocompromised citizens who need a vaccine,” Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who chairs the task force and is the incoming minority leader of the West Virginia Senate, reported.
“We are pushing for those with immune deficiencies to be given a place in line, but they are not currently on the state priority list,” the senate’s report indicated. “West Virginia leads the nation in vaccination rates per capita, but we are hitting a wall now. We have run out of doses sent by the federal government.”
Taking action on Tuesday, senate Democrats sent a letter to all members of the state’s Congressional delegation urging them to use their power to get their constituents more vaccines.
“We have the capacity to give 120,000 vaccines per week, but we are receiving very few from the federal government right now,” Baldwin posted on Facebook, as he invited his large contingent of followers to join the effort to pressure Washington lawmakers for assistance.
“We can secure the state’s health if they can get us enough doses of vaccine,” Baldwin wrote.
