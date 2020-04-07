As they have during previous disasters, the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation (GVCF) and United Way of Greenbrier Valley have joined forces to raise and administer funds for local organizations who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and its repercussions.
With the fundraising effort underway, the two nonprofits are now accepting applications from local entities for grants from the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund ranging from $250 to $5,000.
The qualifications for grants are broad in order to ensure maximum assistance is rendered to as many applicants as possible, according to the GVCF’s April 3 report to the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force.
United Way’s report on that same date noted, “We anticipate a large number of applicants for front-line assistance, so we hope to achieve a quick turnaround.”
The agency’s website (www.unitedwaygreenbrier.org) indicates, “During this uncertain time, it is our goal to provide relief, comfort and a sense of stability to the communities we serve.”
This joint endeavor’s top priorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greenbrier Valley region (Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties) are:
• Ensuring students who are out of school have access to food;
• Guaranteeing the safety and protection of the region’s senior population;
• Providing basic needs assistance to the region’s largely tourism-based workforce.
Those wishing to lend support to the fundraising effort can do so by visiting GVFoundation.org/donate-contact and specifying in the comments section “Disaster Recovery Fund.” If one prefers a certain service area (students, seniors or workforce), that should be noted as well.
Checks can be made out to GVCF and mailed to P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg WV 24901.
Greenbrier Valley organizations, agencies and faith-based groups seeking COVID-19 program support will find applications online at www.unitedwaygreenbrier.org/covidfund.
Lists of funding priorities and guidelines are also on that page.
