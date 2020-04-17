Greenbrier testing total tops 300

According to the latest report from the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, issued following the group’s Friday morning meeting, 306 tests for the novel coronavirus have now been conducted in Greenbrier County.
Of that total, 285 are negative, four are confirmed positive for Greenbrier residents, two are confirmed positive for Monroe County residents and 15 are pending.
The state’s official tally issued by the Department of Health and Human Resources continues to show Greenbrier County with three confirmed positive in-county cases, a total that is at odds with the Task Force report and, at a multi-agency county-level briefing on Thursday, by Bridgett Morrison, Greenbrier's health officer.
At a state briefing on April 6, state health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp acknowledged that local updates are faster. At that same briefing, she said, “Accuracy is really … the priority.”
Greenbrier Health Department reported its fourth in-county positive test result on March 30, almost three weeks ago. Later reports indicated that the ongoing discrepancy between county records and state dispatches arose due to the state’s relying on incorrect information about the patient’s home address.
COVID-19 test turnaround times at private labs continue to improve, according to the task force. Results are now being reported in one or two days, Robert C. Byrd Clinic reported.
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center reported Friday that there were no COVID or COVID-suspected patients at the hospital.
Convening via conference call three times a week, the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force sends summaries to local media and posts information on social media after each meeting.
