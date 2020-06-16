COVID-19 outbreak numbers continue to rise in Greenbrier County as the health department receives additional test results.
In a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon, the health department reported the number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the county had increased to 34, 33 of which are linked to an outbreak at Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte.
Combined with the revised total of nine previous positives — all of whom reportedly have recovered — that puts the county’s new total number of cases at 43. State DHHR figures may differ, as they typically lag behind county results.
Tuesday’s Facebook post indicated health officials are still awaiting most of the test results from Sunday and Monday’s testing at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg. Originally intended to focus primarily on minority populations, the free mass testing at the park was scheduled for two days only — Friday and Saturday — but when the outbreak at the church was reported Friday afternoon, the testing was extended for two additional days.
With the continued expansion of the positive test results reported Tuesday, the health department noted, “There appears to now be community transmission related to the outbreak.”
In light of the news that the outbreak is no longer confined to the church’s congregation and their families, health officials urged anew that everyone wear masks in public and be vigilant about social distancing.
