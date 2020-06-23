The Greenbrier County Health Department reported via Facebook Monday morning that seven more Covid-19 cases connected to the Graystone Baptist Church outbreak were confirmed over the weekend.
Health officials revised their totals later that day, reporting to the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force that one additional new positive, unrelated to the church outbreak, had been received that morning.
Greenbrier County now has seen 52 confirmed Covid-19 cases — 41 from the church outbreak (which includes a second unidentified church), 10 previous cases (all of whom have recovered) and the additional positive received Monday morning.
Health officials advised the task force that most of the cases associated with the church outbreak have "very mild" symptoms, according to the task force's report.
In light of rising numbers in the state and county, the health department advised anyone experiencing even mild cold or allergy symptoms to self-isolate and be tested.
The health department also renewed its encouragement for the entire community to wear masks in public, be vigilant about social distancing and wash hands frequently.
Those same requests were echoed by participants in Gov. Jim Justice’s regular Monday afternoon press briefing.
“All of us are telling you, if you go out in public and into buildings, wear a mask,” Justice said.
Once again, however, the governor said he doesn’t want to make masks mandatory, noting it is a divisive issue and would be difficult to enforce.
“For the most part, the people really listen (to advice),” he said, adding that he doesn’t want West Virginia “to get into a martial law society.”
Justice also boasted about the increase in testing for the virus within the state’s borders, saying 8.499 percent of the state’s people have now been tested.
President Donald Trump — a man Justice describes as a close friend — recently remarked that if there were fewer tests done, fewer people would be diagnosed with the virus. Trump suggested that states should, therefore, scale back on testing efforts.
Justice said Trump’s comments were made “in jest” and should not be taken seriously.
“I really believe here in West Virginia we need to test as much as we possibly, possibly can,” Justice said.
“The more we test, the more we learn,” he said.
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp agreed with the governor. She noted that the state has seen a 28 percent increase in active cases in the last two weeks.
“This disease is really beginning to pick up a little bit,” she said. “Testing is critical.”
The governor said two of the recent confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Raleigh County were related to a recent surge of cases in the state linked to people who traveled to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.
In total, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 49 people who had recently returned from the vacation hot spot have tested positive for the highly contagious disease. Preston County has 26 such cases with 11 others considered "probable" by the DHHR.
“This is enough,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’ve gone to Myrtle Beach, we want you tested. When you get back, take advantage of our free testing locations.
“In order to be able to protect you, we’ve got to have information,” Justice said. “Myrtle Beach is an absolute hot spot and, if I were you, I would consider going somewhere else. But, if you end up going to Myrtle Beach, when you come back, please get yourself tested.”
Coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh pointed out that diligent testing can reduce the rate of spread of the disease, by isolating those who are infected.
He urged, “Don’t get complacent.”
