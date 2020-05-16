With the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg slated to reopen with limited public access on Monday, county commissioners have issued detailed guidelines.
In addition to encouraging constituents to keep using options not requiring in-person contact (telephone, email, regular mail, drop boxes) and to make an appointment or call ahead before arriving at the courthouse, commissioners have set limits on the number of people permitted to be in each of the courthouse’s offices at one time. Visitors to some offices will be required to sign in and out with security officers who are posted at the building’s front door.
The commission strongly encourages people to wear a mask or other nose and mouth covering inside the building and to use a check or money order when paying for services.
All courthouse visitors will be required to go through a screening process involving health questions and a temperature check at the front door before entering the building. Access may be denied based on this screening.
While in the courthouse, all are required to follow CDC guidelines relating to social distancing, keeping six feet away from others and practicing good hygiene. Commissioners urge only one person at a time to use the elevator.
Visitors are strongly advised to limit those entering the courthouse to only the person who needs to conduct business there. People who arrive for a judicial hearing may be asked to wait in their vehicles until the judicial assistant calls and notifies security when access can be granted.
People who are feeling ill should stay at home.
Everyone is asked to be patient and courteous while in the courthouse.
Email: talvey@register-herald.com