Greenbrier hospital personnel now receiving second vaccine doses

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center is in the midst of administering the second round of Covid-19 vaccinations to its personnel, hospital officials said late last week.
In all, 310 clinical and nonclinical staff — including those working at the hospital and its affiliated clinics — had been vaccinated, according to a press release issued in response to questions posed by The Register-Herald.
The 122-bed hospital employs 490 people.
GVMC’s vaccine allotment is coordinated through the West Virginia Hospital Association, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard.
Health care workers were among the first tier of West Virginians authorized to receive vaccinations, and GVMC staffers who requested to be vaccinated had all received their first dose as of Jan. 6, according to the release.
“The decision to accept vaccination is important, and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center respects our staff’s right to choose,” the press release indicated. “Vaccination is not mandated; we provide information our staff can trust so as to make an informed decision.”
The impetus toward having most, if not all, health care workers vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible is driven by a desire to “protect those with the highest risk of exposure, prevent spread to vulnerable populations and reinforce the health care workforce by preventing illness,” the release stated.
At this time, the hospital is not offering vaccines to the public, the release noted.
While primary responsibility for dispensing vaccines to the general public in Greenbrier County rests with the Health Department, other entities are also involved in the effort.
According to county health officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison, the Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg and various locations of the Rainelle Medical Center (RMC) — all of which are outpatient facilities — are providing vaccinations to their patients who are age 80 and over (the present vaccination tier). In addition, RMC administered more than 60 doses of vaccine to teachers in Summers County last week, while three pharmacists from Fritz’s Pharmacy and Wellness Center in Fairlea helped man a Covid-19 clinic for Greenbrier County Schools personnel.
Morrison said the state is directly coordinating Covid-19 vaccination programs for Greenbrier County teachers and staff, with no Health Department involvement.
Distribution of vaccine across the state is handled through the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines, under the leadership of retired West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer.
In an interview on MetroNews “Talkline” last week, Hoyer addressed the challenges of figuring out the best way to get vaccine doses delivered and administered.
“We’re building the airplane as we’re flying the airplane,” he said.
“We want it to be more orderly,” the general added.
Hoyer also stated during Gov. Jim Justice’s media briefing that same day that county Health Departments are now being encouraged to go with appointments for vaccination events rather than the “first-come, first-served” instructions the state initially handed down.
Morrison told The Register-Herald that she can see improvements in the administration of the vaccine program as it enters its fifth week.
“It’s much better as a process now than the first week,” she said, while acknowledging, “In a perfect world, we would all like to know how much (vaccine) we’re getting and when.”
A lack of resources — both human and material — continues to be a challenge on the local level, Morrison said. Workers are being pushed to the limit as they strive to run vaccination events while also keeping up with regular Health Department tasks and conducting contact tracing, she pointed out.
“Our family members have helped out,” she said. Other volunteers have also been recruited for certain tasks.
Office space is limited, computers are inadequate, and fielding hundreds of calls for appointments when a vaccination event is announced is complicated by an antiquated telephone system with only two incoming lines.
“Public health has been underfunded for years,” Morrison said.
Despite the challenges, however, the doctor said her dedicated staff does “a phenomenal job” with the resources available.
