Greenbrier Health Department confirms presence of UK Covid variant

As Covid-19 numbers begin to rise again in Greenbrier County, the local health department confirmed in a task force meeting this week that the UK variant of the virus is responsible for several recent cases, with most of those infections occurring in children.
“The variant is 40 percent easier to catch and more deadly if you do catch it,” health officials reported to the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force.
Health officials also noted that mask-wearing recently has dropped by a significant margin.
About 55 percent of eligible people (age 16 and up) living in the county have received at least one shot of vaccine. Last week, the health department gave out 1,600 vaccines, and continues to urge individuals who want to be vaccinated at a Greenbrier County Health Department clinic to call 304-645-1787 directly to set up an appointment rather than hoping for a call from the state’s waiting list.
Rainelle Medical Center is conducting a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with open slots available for the Moderna first dose. RMC also is in line to receive around 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (one and done) vaccine next week.
To schedule a vaccination appointment at RMC, call 304-438-6188.
The Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg also has vaccines available for its patients and hopes to conduct a clinic Friday.
